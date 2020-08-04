“Back the Blue” rally held in Owatonna

On Friday, July 31 a rally to “Back the Blue” was held in the public parking near the Eagles Club downtown. The purpose of this rally was to show support and express gratitude for the hard work that police officers give each and every day.
About 35 people attended the rally dressed in patriotic colors, carrying flags, and holding signs that said such things as, “honk to support law enforcement.” The rally was attended by MN Representative John Petersburg, who shared a few words and his thanks to the Owatonna Police department. The group then marched down the street and around the Law Enforcement Center a couple of times.
Following the march, Senator John Jasinski spoke about the work that he and Representative Petersburg have been doing at the state capital to ensure support for law enforcement throughout Minnesota. Both expressed their displeasure in the idea of defunding police departments and Senator Jasinski said that they are doing all they can to ensure appropriate levels of support so that the citizens of Minnesota can feel safe – at home or in public. The rally concluded with an informal Q&A and a few photo ops with the Representative and Senator.