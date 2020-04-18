You’re invited! Oh, that so often social necessity. So what to bring that most will eat, travels well and is simple to make?
Here are four suggestions that have proven to be accepted and devoured at countless pot lucks. Each recipe can be prepared as a cold salad or a hot dish. Versatile, you betcha!
Shrimp salad
12 ounces multi color elbow macaroni, cooked
8 ounces cooked and chunked shrimp
1 cup celery, chopped (leafy tops included)
1/2 cup red onion, finely chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Light mayonnaise to lightly coat
• Cook the macaroni in salted water to which you have added a teaspoon of Old Bay Seasoning (alternative). Drain and rinse.
• Cool macaroni and add the other ingredients, mixing in the mayo gently. Refrigerate until serving time.
Ham and cheese salad
Always good as a main course, especially when served along with a slice of buttered French baguette.
12 ounces multi color elbow macaroni, cooked
8 ounces cooked ham, diced (add more if you like)
1 cup cheese, diced (your choice, I like cheddar)
1/2 cup green onions, chopped with half green
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper
Light mayonnaise to coat (Add 1 teaspoon extra Dijon mustard to spice up the salad a bit)
• Cook the macaroni, rinse and cool.
• Mix in all the other ingredients and toss with enough mayo to lightly coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Chicken salad special
What makes it special is just adding some roasted red pepper and chopped parsley. Use cooked chicken meat, white, dark, or mixed.
12 ounces multi colored elbow macaroni
1 1/2 cup cooked chicken, diced
1 cup celery, chopped
2/3 cups roasted red pepper, chopped (from the jar is okay)
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
1/2 cup red pepper, finely chopped
Light mayonnaise
• Cook the macaroni, rinse and cool.
• Mix with the ingredients and dress lightly with the mayonnaise.
• Chill and serve chilled.
Vegetable pasta salad
Something for everyone, including the vegetarian. This may take a bit of knife work, but the result is a pretty and engaging salad.
12 ounces multi color elbow macaroni, cooked
1 1/2- 2 cups broccoli florets
1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
Light mayonnaise
• Cook the macaroni, rinse and cool.
• Trim the broccoli and cut into small florets, including some of the stalks.
• Toss in all the other ingredients and give it a light coating of the mayonnaise.
Heat it up!
Each of these recipes lends itself to making a good “hot dish.” It’s simple.
Rinse the pasta in hot water and return to the pan to keep it hot. Then, make up a light white sauce:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 cup milk (whole or less)
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• In a sauce pan over medium heat, melt the butter; then stir in the flour, salt, mustard powder and nutmeg. Slowly add the milk, whisking all the while until the sauce thickens.
• Add the special ingredient (such as the shrimp) to the hot white sauce. Stir gently until the added feature is hot.
• Add the prepared filled white sauce to the pasta you kept warm. Stir and serve.
Add the cheese for the Ham and Cheese when you add the sauce to the pasta.
The hot dish may be made up and put in a buttered casserole, refrigerated and heated up at a later date. If going this way, top the casserole with some seasoned bread crumbs and dots of butter. A 350 degree Fahrenheit oven will do the heating in about 30-40 minutes.
Another feature of these dishes is that they can be made up as much as a day or two ahead. Just refrigerate, but do not dress until serving.
Of course, regular elbow macaroni will do, but the colored ones, sometimes called “veggie pasta,” add a bit of flair to the dish.
There are some alternatives to the dishes. Instead of ham use Spam or Canadian Bacon; imitation crab easily and flavorfully replaces shrimp; turkey is an obvious alternative to the chicken; a vegetable treat is to substitute with trimmed pieces of cauliflower.
Any of these dishes leave open the option to add more or less of the featured meat or vegetable. Go with what you most enjoy.
Light Mayonnaise
To one cup of regular mayonnaise add two teaspoons of prepared or Dijon Mustard. Add a bit more salt and some pepper if you like. To thin and lighten, add 2 tablespoons of milk. Mix well and refrigerate any not used.