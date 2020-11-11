Teacher Feature: Tiffany Walerius, 4th grade teacher at Washington Elementary

Tiffany Walerius has been a teacher for 20 years in Owatonna Public Schools. This is her second year teaching 4th grade. She also taught 2nd grade, 1st grade, and Primary Connections. Primary Connections was an extended kindergarten program before all day kindergarten was available.
Her husband, Mike, is a Pastor at First Lutheran in Blooming Prairie. Their daughter, Maddie, is a 9th grader and son, Josh, is a 7th grader. Their favorite thing to do is hang out in their backyard. They also enjoy pizza and movie nights.
Tiffany loves spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys preserving their memories through scrapbooking.
Some fun facts about Tiffany: She was born and raised here in Owatonna, and grew up as a McKinley Monkey. She was the first Owatonna Husky mascot. She was an extra in the movies Angus and Mighty Ducks 3. She had the privilege to teach with her former 1st and 2nd-grade teachers.
Tiffany loves teaching in Owatonna Public Schools because “it has brought me back to my roots. This town has always been home, and I love giving back to the community that I grew up in. I am Owatonna Proud!"