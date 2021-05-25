The Owatonna Public Library is adding evening and Saturday hours for the summer. Beginning June 1, the library will be open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Per state guidelines, remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end the weekend before Memorial Day. In addition, face coverings are no longer required in the library. Beginning June 1, there will be no appointments or time limits in place at the library for the summer. Children aged 11 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian through the end of August. Remaining requirements are expected to loosen when school starts in the fall.
For details and more information about the Summer Reading Program and library services, visit owatonna.info.