He is no good, he is rotten through and through

So don’t let Satan get to you.

He is mean, he is cruel, he is a liar and a cheat.

He is defeated and under our very feet!

The devil can run over you only if you let him

It is time us Christians said...Let's go get him!

Satan, in Jesus name you are bound and cast out

So take with you the gloom and doubt.

Out with your tricks

Out with your gimmicks

Out with your ailments

Out with your lies

For Jesus and I

Have a blood tie.

You are my foe and to hell you’ll go!

Hallelujah I Won!!!

Amen

Sandra Telschow

Owatonna

