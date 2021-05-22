He is no good, he is rotten through and through
So don’t let Satan get to you.
He is mean, he is cruel, he is a liar and a cheat.
He is defeated and under our very feet!
The devil can run over you only if you let him
It is time us Christians said...Let's go get him!
Satan, in Jesus name you are bound and cast out
So take with you the gloom and doubt.
Out with your tricks
Out with your gimmicks
Out with your ailments
Out with your lies
For Jesus and I
Have a blood tie.
You are my foe and to hell you’ll go!
Hallelujah I Won!!!
Amen
Sandra Telschow
Owatonna