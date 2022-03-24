The Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is back in person this year! The date is June 18 when some of the finest marching bands in Minnesota come to Owatonna to compete. Owatonnans will be able to get a curbside seat again this year as the bands march and perform. Bands will again march down Lincoln Avenue to Main Street and west on Main to the judging stand at Main and Elm.
Leslea Partridge, who heads up the festival committee said, “We’re down to about three spots left. We will probably have some different bands this year as some of the bands who have been here in the past are going elsewhere or have undergone changes for their summer marching program.
The Patron Package will be available again this year at $70 individual and $125 for couples. Patrons will receive admission to an outdoor brunch on Saturday morning and preferred seating for the festival. Patron packages can be ordered and sent to HWMBF, Box 188, Owatonna, Minnesota. Contributions must be received by May 15 to ensure recognition in the festival program.
Memories of old-time music at the fair
In conjunction with the Steele County History Center display of Music in Steele County, I want to dedicate a section of this week’s column to my association with many of the old-time bands you see on display at the SCHS. Notice I said OLD-TIME BANDS. Old-time music was what drew the crowds to our KRFO Radio Theatre, as you can see by the photo provided. There aren’t many of those old-time bands pictured at the History Center left. The one band still in existence and still playing at the fair is The Dan Stursa Band. Dan started playing concertina when just a teenager. His original band included his sister Deb Burnham, Verlin Nelson Linda Malecha, Paul and Ken Langer and Brian and Amy Hellevik. Luverne Wanous still plays at nursing homes and other senior group gatherings, but he has retired his band, which played for us yearly at the fair.
Luverne and Hans Hohrman still serenade fair-goers at the entrances to the Four Seasons exhibit hall. In the early days, I booked Romie and Ray’s Concertina Band which included Roman Wanous on trumpet and Ray Trenda on concertina. The band was formed in about 1960 and stayed together until 1969. Ray Trenda then formed Ray’s Concertina Band. Members of Romy and Ray’s band included Eddie Rypka (trombone), Gerald Wrede (drums), Bill Benda (bass) and Don Teeters (sax). Occasionally Mollie Cupkie joined the band. Ray’s Concertina Band included Eddie Rypka (trombone), Paul Chesney (guitar), Jack Norness, Eldor Ubl and Marty Gumbuskie.
The memories of the good times we had broadcasting old-time bands at the fair will always remain in my mind. Besides the local bands, I booked a few from out-of-town including Paul’s Little Band (Elmer David on accordion), Larry Rysavy from Rochester and Howard Fratzke from Janesville, who always wore a signature plaid jacket and sported a crew cut. His daughter, Darlene, played tuba for the band. When Luverne played for us, his band members were Ken Marker with his battered and bent tuba, brothers Ken and Don Teeters on trumpet and sax and Bob Krell on drums. One of our biggest crowds came to tap their foot to the music of the Country Farmhands (see photo) which included George Meixner, and Frankie and Bob Ulrich. When Frank removed his false teeth and hung them on his drums, the crowd went wild!
I, along with Ladd Rypka made reel-to-reel tapes of all the bands I had on the air. I used them on old-time music broadcasts during other times of the year. Unfortunately, they were destroyed by new owners of the station.
There were so many more that space won’t allow me to elaborate on but their names were: Armond Rezac Band (played for the fair over 50 years), Members of Armond’s original band were Wally Abraham (drums), Gert Morrell and Norrine Jensen (piano). Later Bill Reisenhauer and Brian Raichle (drummers), the Baby Bulls (Garret and Marshall Miller, Ken Stenzel and Tom Wencl) and the Bohemian Brothers (Tom Wencl, Tim Ulrich, Ray Valek and Garret and Marshall Miller, The Czechmates including Lloyd Zolnowsky and Mary Zolnowsky, George Dusek’s Jolly Polka Band, The Happy Danes, Local 490 Band, Blue Banners, The Red Dots (Paul Nordby, Luverne Pechacek, Harold Kroll, Bob Horecka, Lloyd Homuth and Bill Graif), Brass Renegades, George’s Concertina Band, Melody Mates, Irwin Arndt Band and Lenny Wavrin Band, Marv Nissel, and The Leon Olsen Show from New Ulm and Bob Horecka and the gang of the Golden Aces.
I fondly remember Eddie Hrdlichka, who was a drummer for several bands. He was extremely proud of his cowbells. They were one of a kind and he used them at every performance where he played. How well I remember Bud and Blackie Marchwick from Bixby. They, along with Grandma Zeiner, would show up after spending some serious time in the beer garden when the Country Farmhands were playing. Also, when the Farmhands were playing, the entire Ulrich clan appeared and whooped and hollered all evening.
At the fair, folks would grab a seat in our radio tent two hours before the music began. Many times there was standing room only.
I hope you read these names with fond memories of watching and hearing them play at the fair and other dances. These bands all represented a glorious part of Steele County History and I apologize if I missed any.
Notes
• A reminder that Sophie Anderson turns 102 on April 6. Her address for cards is 2925 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113.
• Senior Alliance for Steele County will offer a free presentation explaining Advance Care Planning and Health Care Directives at 3:00 or 6:00 p.m. this Thursday, March 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Pat Heydon, coordinator and trained facilitator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault and Owatonna will discuss the importance of health care directives and the importance of honoring one’s wishes for health care and treatment. Admission is free. RSVP to Melissa at 507-270-1450.
Kiwanis scholarship application deadline
Kiwanis Noon Club announces that application deadline is April 15 for high school seniors seeking Kiwanis college scholarships based on academic achievement and emphasis on volunteer work within the community. High school counselors have more information. Special consideration is given to seniors active in the OHS Key Club, sponsored by the Kiwanis noon club.
Joke of the week
Let me tell you that one simple spelling mistake, even a typo, can make your life hell. The man penned a short, romantic note to his wife while he was away on a fishing trip and texted her. He missed one small letter ‘e’. No problem, you might say. Not so. This tiny error caused him to seek police protection to enter his own house. You see, he wrote, “Hi darling. I’m enjoying and experiencing the best time of my life…and I wish you were her!”
Finally: Because of COVID, the National Spelling Bee is cancel….cancul…cansel…called off.
Also finally: Swimming pools to reopen this summer, but due to continued social distancing there will be no water in lanes 1, 3 and 5.