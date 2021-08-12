The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota’s biggest county fair which takes place Aug. 17-22, will honor senior citizens, accommodate parents and guardians and provide church services.
For senior fairgoers
The Steele County Free Fair loves their senior citizen fairgoers, so much so that Thursday, Aug. 19 is U.S. Bank Senior Day.
All seniors 62 and over coming to the fair prior to noon on Thursday can park for free in the general parking lot on the ball diamonds. Shuttle service will be available from the parking lot to the west side of the fairgrounds.
The Steele County Senior Citizen Volunteers of the Year will be recognized at 11:30 a.m. on the United Prairie Bank Stage in Fair Square Park.
There will also be senior citizen discounts at many of the vendors.
Sponsors of Senior Day include U.S. Bank, West Hills Social Commons, Michaelson Funeral Home, Kernel Restaurant, Kwik Trip, Ecumen-The Brooks, Ecumen-Countryside Living, Allina Health-Owatonna Hospital, Birchwood Cottages, Bridge Water of Owatonna, Amy Swain Hearing Center, Benedictine Health System of Owatonna, North Risk Partners/TPS Insurance, Timberdale Trace and Brick-Meger Funeral Home.
Child I.D. tags
Parents, daycare providers and others with young children can pick up free child ID tags at the Sheriff’s Office in the Muckle Building near Fair Square Park. In the event a child gets separated from their parent or guardian, the I.D. tags are invaluable in reuniting the child with their caring adult.
Handicap scooters and wheelchairs
Handicap scooters and wheelchair rentals are available by the First Aid Station in the Community Center on Elm Street. Visit htmia.com or call 877-928-5388 to reserve.
Sunday church services
There will be two outdoor church services on Sunday morning of the fair. “Worship in the Village,” a traditional service, will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Village of Yesteryear. Speaker will be {span id=”docs-internal-guid-25d09f59-7fff-33dd-28ef-1ee1c82ce296”}{span}Reverend Chuck Jameson with special music by Jeff and Gina Elstad{/span}{/span}.
The contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. in Fair Square Park. Speaker will be Pastor Christian Kohs of the Redemption Church.
Offerings for both services will be for Owatonna Ministries Association Emergency Fund and Community Pathways.
Additional fair notes
The Steele County American Dairy Association brings “Bella the Cow” near the FFA barnyard where fairgoers can try their hand at milking a cow.
The Safety Zone will be located just inside the Elm Street entrance to the fairgrounds. On display will be emergency vehicles from the police, sheriff, fire departments, and Mayo ambulance.
For needed medical assistance while attending the fair, the medical station is in the Community Center. There is also a private area designed to accommodate nursing mothers.
The District Two Holstein Dairy Show will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Cattle Show Arena.
There are ATM machines located throughout the fairgrounds.
The Central Farms Service pedal pull will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday at Leisure Lane.