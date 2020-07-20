Federated Mutual Insurance Company and Federated Life Insurance Company have been named to Ward’s 50 lists of top performing companies for property-casualty and life-health in 2020, respectively. Federated is one of only eight companies to earn a spot on both lists.
"We are proud to be part of the coveted Ward’s 50 list of top performers,” said Federated Insurance Chairman and CEO Jeff Fetters. “This recognition demonstrates our commitment to financial strength and helping our clients succeed. Perhaps now more than ever, the 38,000+ businesses across America who trust us to help protect their livelihoods need and deserve an insurance provider that is financially sound."
The Ward Group, part of Aon plc – a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health services – annually recognizes 50 companies that have excelled at balancing financial safety, consistency, and performance during the past five years. They conducted separate analyses on nearly 3,000 property-casualty companies and 700 life-health companies within the insurance industry.