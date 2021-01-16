PARK AND REC: Lifeguard classes now available through Owatonna Park and Rec

We at Owatonna Parks and Recreation are looking for you to become a certified lifeguard! Over the next five months Owatonna Parks and Recreation will be offering four lifeguard training classes just in time for our summer aquatic season. The city of Owatonna offers a $150 reimbursement if you become a certified American Red Cross Lifeguard and work for the city for at least three months.
Why Lifeguard?
• Make a Difference: Lifeguarding is more than just about getting a paycheck, it’s about making your community a safer place. Enjoy a job that’s rewarding instead of just something to do. Being a lifeguard will turn you into a good role model for younger siblings or children in our community.
• Be A Team: Lifeguards aren’t just any coworkers; they work together to save lives! A lifeguard team means having a sense of togetherness and mutual respect that’s much more rewarding than standard workplace friendships.
• Learn to Save Lives: Get paid to learn incredibly important and useful skills that you’ll hopefully never have to use, but will remember for years to come. Anyone would benefit from First Aid, CPR, and AED Training. As an employed lifeguard you’d get paid to become equipped with lifesaving knowledge.
• Improve your Resume: Impress future employers by stating that you were an accomplished lifeguard. Apart from the first aid and safety skills, lifeguards also need to be responsible, quick thinkers, mature, have good customer service & communications skills, and have great concentration. All of which are impressive to any future employer.
How do I Become a Lifeguard?
Take one of Owatonna Parks and Recreation’s lifeguard training classes this spring or summer. All lifeguard training candidates must be 15 years old by the end of the class, be able to continuously swim 300 meters using the front crawl and/or breast stroke, be able to swim 20 yards, pick up a 10lb brick from 10 feet of water and return it back 20 yards using only a kick, holding the brick with 2 hands on the chest, and be able to tread water with no hands for 2 minutes, before they are able to register.
Upcoming Lifeguard Training Classes
All classes are currently open for registration on the Owatonna Parks and Recreation website. Class times include:
• March 22-March 26 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• April 24-27 (8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 24 and April 25 and 7-9:30 p.m. April 27)
• May 8-11 (8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on May 8 and May 9 and 7-9:30 p.m. May 11)
• June 14-18 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Skating at Morehouse
Ice skating at the Warsinski ice rinks located at Morehouse Park are open in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s guidelines. The chalet is now open for a warming house at 25% capacity, which is a max of 35 people, and consumption of food in the chalet is now allowed. Additional benches will be placed outside the chalet for people to change into their skates. At this time, bonfires are not allowed. We ask that when skating you practice proper social distancing, hygiene, and if you have symptoms to not use the facility at that time.
Chalet hours include Monday thru Friday from 3-9:30 p.m.; Saturdays, holidays, and school vacation days from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Sundays from noon-9:30 p.m.
Cross Country Ski Trails
Cross country ski trails are groomed in the winter at Kaplans, Brooktree and Morehouse. The Parks Department packs and grooms cross-country skiing trails throughout the winter season with trails through Kaplan’s Woods, from Kaplans to Morehouse Chalet and the upper and lower nine of Brooktree golf course. Ski rentals are available at Morehouse Chalet during scheduled business hours.
Winter Weekend Out
We’ve got a variety of winter-themed activities planned for you to have fun and stay active! Most are planned for the weekend of Jan. 29-31, but some you can start earlier! You can find more information on these activities by visiting our website and clicking on the Special Events page. Events include:
• Snowman Building Contest — During the month of January, submit a photo of your best snowman creation. Submission deadline is Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 and is free. Prizes will be awarded to the Best in Snow (chosen by judges) and People’s Choice (Facebook vote). Bring your snowman to life using accessories, colors, themes, etc. Be creative and imaginative! All entries must include a sign in the photo with the snowman that says, “Owatonna Snowman Building Contest 2021”. Submit your entry by email to parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us or post it on our Facebook page.
• Snowman Clue “Who Melted Frosty?” — This cold weather has gotten to the one of the Parks and Recreation Department staff! Whoever it was punished poor Frosty the Snowman! The Owatonna Police Department found Frosty in a puddle, melted. Frosty’s sidekicks will not let this crime go unpunished! Are you a good enough detective to figure out which Parks and Recreation employee finally snapped? Who did it? Where they did it? What weapon they used? Frosty’s sidekicks, miniature snowman, hold the clues to this horrendous crime! Find Frosty’s sidekicks at Mineral Springs, Morehouse, and Fairgrounds Park between Jan. 15-31 to get the clues and solve the crime. Use the Snowman Clue Guide (coming soon!) to help you crack the crime. Once you have figured out this mystery, submit your guess on the Park and Rec website or message your guess to us on our Facebook page.
• Cardboard Sled Race Rules — Design and build a person powered, corrugated cardboard sled capable of withstanding the descent down the West Hills sledding hill on Jan. 30. How creative can you be using only corrugated cardboard as a building material? Come join the fun! This contest will be split in to two classes, Class 1 will be for sledders ages 10 and under and Class 2 will be for ages 11-17. The races will then be split in to four time slots, 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. for class I and 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. for class II. There will be a max of 15 participants per time slot. Pre-registration through CivicRec is required (registration coming soon!). There will be awards for Top o’ the Hill – Most attractive or spectacular looking and fastest sled.
• Family Ice Fishing — Enjoy a Minnesota winter past-time, ice fishing, on Jan. 31 at Lake Kohlmier! We’ll have holes drilled for you and provide bait and equipment (limited equipment available). Everyone who registers will receive one ticket and each fish caught earns another ticket for a drawing for various prizes! A prize for the largest fish caught will also be awarded. Time slots include 1–2 p.m., 2:15–3:15 p.m., and 3:30–4:30 p.m. Pre-registration through CivicRec is required (registration coming soon!). Cost is$5 per area (two pre-drilled holes provided for you per area). There are a maximum of 20 areas per timeslot.
Snow Sculpture Exhibition
Join in this free, family-friendly community event! No experience is needed and snow blocks will be provided for you! This is a great team-building event for businesses, a bonding event event for families, or for individuals to show off their sculpting skills. Carving will take place Jan. 22—27 and must be completed by Jan. 28. Spectators are welcome to watch teams carve their sculptures! Sign your team up and view the rules on the Park and Rec website.