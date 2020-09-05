The 2020 2021 school year has changed due to the pandemic, but the Arts Center’s continues its commitment to encourage and support young artists in their educational artistic pursues by offering the Silvan Durben Scholarship.
Individuals who are graduates form a high school in Steele County, are majoring in the Arts and have post second work in an accredited program are eligible for the on thousand dollar scholarship. For further information and to apply go to the htts//www.oacarts.org/silvan-durben scholarship or contact the Arts Center at 507-451-0533.
Application deadline is Nov. 20, 2020.