Wenger Corporation announces the installation of a suite of music products in the newly renovated Austin Public High School annex, housing band, orchestra and choir rooms in Austin, Minnesota. The renovation is the result of a unique partnership between Austin Public Schools, the MacPhail Center for Music, and the Hormel Foundation.
The $14.5 million “MacPhail project” included a renovation of the existing annex across the street from the main high school building, and an addition for new band, choir and orchestra rehearsal rooms, along with a music library, practice rooms and storage rooms. MacPhail had previously rented space at a local community college but moved into this facility to operate their student and adult music education programs. The Hormel Foundation, known for its community involvement, provided $8.4 million in funding.
AHS serves 1,450 students in grades 9-12, and the MacPhail programs reach 1,500 students of all ages, including adults. Increased enrollment in both the high school and the MacPhail programs necessitated a bigger space. The music annex was built in the 1940’s and had never received any major renovations. With such a diverse student base and growing need for an improved facility, it was important for the music faculty to supply adequate practice and rehearsal space as well as the latest technology to advance their music education.
“We do a lot of work with schools throughout the state, but this is the only location where we’re fully integrated with the entire district. It’s the first site MacPhail has ever developed outside of the metro area, and it is unique in the country to have a community music school housed inside a high school music site,” says Paul Babcock, MacPhail President and Chief Operating Officer. “Together, we’ve created something really special for the students and surrounding community.”
“We wanted to create a state-of-the-art music and fine arts facility in southern Minnesota to offer something new and exciting to enhance music education and performance,” says Chris Simpson, President and CEO of Wenger Corporation.
The project team included Austin High School administration, architect ATS+R and construction partner, The Joseph Company as well as Wenger Corporation, tasked with installing first-rate acoustic upgrades to refresh and reinvigorate the entire music program.
