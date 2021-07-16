Fall programs at Owatonna Parks and Recreation

With the 90-degree days and all the heat and sunshine filling our days it is hard to think that fall is just around the corner.
We are happy to announce that fall programs will be offered this year with no restrictions. Registration is currently taking place for all our adult fall programs. We will be taking team registrations for adult fall softball and adult fall kickball through July 26. Men’s Softball upper league will run on Wednesday evenings from Aug. 25-Sept. 22. Men’s Softball lower league will run on Thursday evenings from Aug. 26-Sept. 23. We will also have adult co-rec softball leagues that will run on Tuesday evenings from Aug. 24-Sept. 21. The adult kickball league be on Mondays and Tuesdays. Season dates are Aug. 16-Sept. 27 (Monday League) and Aug. 17-Sept. 21 (Tuesday League). Register your team and player fee online at https://secure.rec1.com/MN/owatonna-mn/catalog.
Youth registration dates are July 28-Aug. 11. We will be taking registration for youth volleyball (grades 1-6) and youth football (grades 1-6). Program dates for 1st-2nd grade football are Sept. 11-Oct. 2. This program runs 4 Saturday’s at the OHS practice field. No equipment is required. Cost for the program is $26. Football for 3rd-6th grade requires full equipment (shoulder pads, pants with pads, shoes, helmet and mouth guard). Park and Rec supplies the helmet and jersey. This program has practice/scrimmages once a week and games on Saturdays. Dates are Sept. 7-Oct. 16. Cost of the program is $75.
Program dates for 1st -2nd grade volleyball are Sept. 11-Oct. 2. This program runs four Saturdays. Knee pads are recommended. Cost for the program is $26. Program dates for 3rd-6th grade volleyball are Sept. 7-Oct. 30. Practices will be held once a week and an elementary school and games are on Saturday’s. Knee pads are recommended. Cost for the program is $45. Register on line at https://secure.rec1.com/MN/owatonna-mn/catalog.
We offer scholarships for our youth programs. If you receive free/reduce lunches at school, medical assistance or social security we may qualify for a scholarship. If approved, you will pay 40% of the program cost. Proof is required along with the application. You can apply on line at http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation-8/Scholarship-Form-Fall-2021-182 or stop by our office Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
If you have any ideas for any fun youth or adult programs, don’t hesitate to let us know!
Mark your calendars
We All Play grand opening
Join us for a community celebration of the Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field at 4:30 p.m. on July 19 at Manthey Park! A tailgating party will be held from 4:30-7 p.m., the Miracle Field ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the first ball game.
Weekend out
Mark your calendars for July 23-25 for our annual Weekend Out! We’ll offer a variety of activities including a Movie in the Park, Cardboard Boat Regatta, Equipment Rental Special at Lake Kohlmier and more!
Friday, July 23
• Movie in the Park, sunset at Central Park (rain date is July 24)
Saturday, July 24
• Cardboard Boat Regatta at River Springs at 10 a.m.
• Log Rolling at River Springs at 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 25
• Admission special at River Springs – Super Splash Special $2.50 per person
All Weekend
• Equipment rental special at Lake Kohlmier- $1 off equipment
Reminder: Dogs are not allowed on the sand at the Lake Kohlmier beach. They can be at the park or in the grassy area on a leash only.