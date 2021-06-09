Theater returns to Mantorville with 'A Schreck in the Night'

Lifeless for more than a year, Mantorville Theatre Company comes back to life with the first melodrama of the 2021 season. The lights are on, the cast is LIVE (well, almost) and resident ghosts are stirring in anticipation “A Schreck in the Night” or “Yes! We Have Nosferatu.”
The show opens Friday and runs until Sunday, June 27, Friday and Saturday nights the curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. There is no admission, but freewill donations will be accepted. It is open seating but reservation are accepted, 507-635-5420, leave a message. Masks are welcome/encouraged but not required if you have been vaccinated.
“A Schreck in the Night” or “Yes! We Have Nosferatu” was written by Greg Miller and is directed by Nan Strauss. An archaeologist’s sweet daughter must decide what to do with her deceased father’s precious collection of relics when, unbeknownst to her, a pair of scoundrels have their minds set on robbing her blind. Throw into the mix a fumbling friend, an oddball hero, and a crazy old gypsy woman searching through the collection for the remains of her long-lost husband (who happens to be a vampire) and mayhem ensues.
The cast includes Hannah Olson as Sonia Smithson, Stephanie Neher as Armanda Legg, Brian Bedard as Philonius A. Sault, Carl Benson as Count Schreck, Seth Petersen as Willy and Doreen Coleman as Maria the gypsy.
If you have never been to a melodrama, know that you can get into the act. Audience participation is encouraged.
The second melodrama will be “A Curse Comes Home” or “Professor Pembroke’s Predicament” running July 9-25. The third is “A. Sault on the Senses” or “A Medium at Large”, running August 6-22.
For more information about the Mantorville Theatre Company, visit www.mantorvilletheatrecompany.com.