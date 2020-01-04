The year is 1973. A unique musical organization in Owatonna took form that year and for six years the RSVP Band (Retired Senior Volunteer People) band established its own identity in the Owatonna music scene.
The band was the brainstorm of Clara Risberg, who, at the time was director of the SEMCAC Senior Dining, which was located at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna. I remember interviewing Clara who told me, “It really was started without much planning. It just sort of fell into place. I wanted to have a talent show at the site. I was getting all kinds of excuses from those I asked to perform, excuses like ‘I’m too old’ ‘I have arthritis in my hands’ or ‘I don’t have any breath anymore’. I finally convinced those who had musical talent in their younger years to participate in our show. When it finally happened, I realized that there was actually a lot of talent there and we should use it and start a band.”
Clara organized rehearsals and as the band started to gel, enthusiasm among the players increased. The original members of the band pretty much remained with the group all six years. Those members included Art and Senora Croft, Esther Johnson, Del Christension, Louie Srsen, Margaret Mock, Jennie Larson, Walt and Helen Pogalz and Clara Risberg.
Initial appearances
The band’s first gig was at the nursing home in Blooming Prairie where Senora Croft’s mother resided. From then on, the word started to get around and requests for appearances began coming in. The first appearances were primarily in the local Steele County area. I featured the band once monthly on KRFO on a Sunday afternoon program. We would tape the program at the senior dining site. Besides the music, there was on-air bantering with the members of the band, especially from Art Croft whose voice could be heard in every room. Senora Croft made red vests for all band members. Her husband, Art, made Senora’s instrument which provided rhythm. The band played at nursing homes, wedding receptions and anniversaries. They were booked at the Steele County Free Fair and played for the senior dances at the VFW. The band even visited Owatonna schools during Education Week, where they played and shared stories of their own childhood. They even played for the grand opening of North Cedar after the paving project was completed.
Expanding appearances
News of the band started expanding beyond the borders of Steele County. The band started traveling to other communities in Minnesota and Iowa, performing at senior sites and in parades. The band played for the cancer telethon in Rochester. Other appearances in the 80’s included the Citizen’s Community Center in St. Cloud, a senior dance in Goodhue, a parade in Oronoco and even a northern Minnesota tour with an appearance in Kimball and winding up at Windago Lodge in Grand Marais. In 1980, the band was invited to play at the National Conference on Aging in Nashville. A 12-passenger van was rented which carried the members and instruments. They made a tremendous hit.
Musical repertoire
The band’s music consisted of mostly old-time, which was the music that the band members had grown up with. The band discontinued about the time Clara’s husband passed away. Clara was the last member of the group surviving, passing away a little over a year ago.
I vividly remember taping the band’s radio shows. What fun we had! The band consisted of a proud group of senior citizen musicians who enjoyed creating happy times for listeners and dancers.
Remembering the Czechmates
Another small band that preceded the RSVP band was “The Czechmates” which was organized by Lloyd Zolnowsky. The band played for over 40 years in the Owatonna area, primarily in nursing homes and at the Senior Center. When the band started, there was just Lloyd and two others, Lloyd Homuth and Eddie Hrdlichka. They were then known as the “Nameless Czechs”. They played with Walt Hudrlik on his radio show and at nursing homes. Marty Gumbusky follow Hrdlichka as the primary drummer. Later Mollie Cupkie played banjo and also joining the band were Ray Trenda and Sy Miller. Mary Zolnowski was often pressed into service for vocals and emcee work. Lloyd once told me, “We really don’t care if we get paid. We just enjoy making people happy.”
Remembering Sandy Jellum
I have memories of interviewing a retired barber in town by the name of Sandy Jellum. Sandy was a barber for many years in Ellendale and after he closed his shop he moved to Owatonna and practiced barbering on a “semi-retired” basis. His home was located near the Owatonna Clinic on Southview. Sandy was never my barber, but I enjoyed his history and remember when he treated me to a few numbers on his home-made one-man-band. It was a contraption that he built himself, allowing him to play the harmonica, violin and drums along with a harpsicord all at the same time. He eventually moved from Owatonna to Las Vegas where his son, Dave, lived. Dave was also a grad of Ellendale High School, and his siblings, Karen and Sandra graduated from Owatonna High School. Dave later moved to Waseca.
A familiar face
at Harland’s retires
Those of you who have ever done business in the last 39 years at Harland’s Tire Service have no doubt visited with Tom Standke. Tom has now retired after nearly 40 years of working at Harland’s, aside from three years when the Standke’s moved to Scotsdale, before returning to Owatonna. “Harland Stroschein was the best boss I ever worked for”. Tom told me. He also worked for Harland’s son, John, for a short time and then Dan Boeke. Shortly after being hired by Harland in 1980 he was sent to a similar business owned by Harland in Faribault. During that time, he decided to move the family to Scottsdale where they stayed for three years before moving back to Owatonna. Harland quickly offered Tom the opportunity to rejoin the family at the Owatonna shop where he remained until his retirement. “I’ll miss the people,” Tom told me. “I really enjoyed working and selling to customers at Harland’s. No day was the same.”
It will seem strange not to see Tom when I stop in to Harland’s. You’ll still see him often at the Four Seasons Ice Rink where his grandsons play hockey. Tom’s wife, Sandy, also retired the first of November after working 28 years for the school district.
January Vets Roundtable
The January Veterans Roundtable will be held January 14 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna at 7:00 p.m. Speaker will be John Daley of Northfield who will discuss his service as a U.S. Army bomb sniffing dog trainer and handler while serving in the Middle East.
Bold and Cold winter festival coming
The second annual “Bold and Cold” Owatonna winter festival is set for January 22-26. A fun-filled, snow fun, weekend is planned. Here’s the schedule: Jan. 22-26: Snow Sculpture Competition at Central Park downtown. Friday, January 24: Free admission to the West Hills Fitness Center from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Gym, walking track, cardio room and weight room is open for free use; Family open swim, 6:30-8:30 pm. at Owatonna Middle School. There will be two lifeguards on duty and diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with life jackets must be within arm’s reach of a parent at all times. Saturday, January 25: Adult Snow Volleyball Tournament at Lava Burgers, 11:00 a.m. Teams of up to six players (minimum of four), co-rec or women’s teams, $30.00 entry fee per team. Sign up at Park and Rec. website. Fat Bike/Hok Si Demo at Kaplan’s Woods: 10:00-noon. Fat Bikes and Hok Skis will be provided by Straight River Sports. 2020 iGames: 2:00-4:00 p.m. West Hills Social Commons (formerly Senior Place) for an afternoon of games for all ages. Wii bowling and tennis, bags and billiards set up. Free Tennis at Tennis Center: 4:30-6:00 p.m. Hit with tennis pro, Colan Surratt. Rock on Ice at Morehouse: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Enjoy night skating to music and a bonfire. Sunday, January 26: Ice fishing at Lake Kohlmeier: 2:30-4:30. Limited equipment and bait will be provided. Holes will be pre-drilled.
Private clubs
Remember the days when one had the opportunity to join a private dining club? You may have been a dining member at the Holiday House in St. Peter. Our family did. We would load up the family on a Sunday to enjoy a fabulous buffet. We were also members at Diamond Jim’s in Mendota. A number of Owatonna folks were members. I remember seeing such national entertainers as Maury Amsterdam and Margaret Whiting on stage. Before each night’s show, a young girl on a red velvet swing suspended from the ceiling swung over the dining room. I also remember the large pipe organ that rose from the stage floor and was played before each show.
A Sunday afternoon
of plane watching
When Mary and I started our family, we enjoyed driving up to the Minneapolis airport to watch the planes land and take off. There was a tract of land along one of the runways where one could park, bring out the lawn chairs and enjoy watching the passenger and military planes land and take off. We always enjoyed seeing the larger passenger planes like the Stratocruiser that was flown by United and Northwest airlines. The plane is pictured with this column. The plane was a luxurious twin-deck 71-ton mainliner, introduced in 1950. Powered with four Pratt & Whitney Wasp Major engines, each capable of developing 3,500 hp. The plane had a maximum cruising range of 4,600 miles with cruising speeds varying from 300-340 M.P.H. The Stratocruiser carried a crew of seven including two stewardesses and a steward, 55 passengers and up to 7,000 pounds of cargo. It had fully pressurized cabins and lower-deck lounge provided new comforts for passengers between the west coast and Hawaii. It was luxurious flying!
A neighboring pilot
When I lived in Edina a next-door neighbor whose name was Chuck Hadfield, was a captain with Norwest Airlines. I always admired him as he came out of his house dressed in his pilot’s uniform and on the way to an assigned flight. Chuck flew passenger aircraft from the D.C. 3 up to the 727 jets. He often flew to Fargo on four-engine DC 4’s and 6’s. I can remember that his flight path took him right over our neighborhood and he would turn on his landing lights as he passed over. When we heard his plane approaching, we rushed out into our back yard to wait for the lights to come on.
Remembering Hazel and Henry Kubat
I don’t drive down highway 218 too often, but when I do, I pass the road that led to the farm of Hazel and Henry Kubat. I remember the days when our family paid regular visits to the farm on Sundays and enjoyed a fried chicken dinner fixed on Hazel’s wood stove. Hazel and Henry were proud of their Brown Swiss cattle. When my parents visited Owatonna one time, the Kubat’s hosted us all at the farm followed by dinner.
There was no bigger fan of our radio station than Hazel. For decades, Hazel called me every morning at 6:00 reporting the weather from the rural area. Her observations were especially valuable to those listening to my morning show when we would talk about the weather for the day. One listener told me, “I knew what to wear to work after listening to Hazel.”
I can still remember the summer day when Hazel suffered a stroke while driving to a Farm Bureau women’s meeting. She never recovered from the paralysis that resulted and entered Cedarview Nursing Home in September of 1985. Hazel and Henry never had any children and they more or less “adopted” ours. Hazel was a true friend, and certainly one of a kind.
Spaghetti at the Legion
The fourth annual Spaghetti Supper sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 77 is coming up. It’ll be held on Saturday, January 18th at the Legion Club on Broadway. Tickets in advance are $8.00, $9.00 at the door. Advance tickets available at the club, Kottke Jewelers, or SAL and Auxiliary members. All proceeds go to the local chapter of the “Beyond the Yellow Ribbon” group.
Joke of the week…shared marriage
The old man placed an order for one hamburger, French fries and a drink. He unwrapped the plain hamburger and carefully cut it in half, placing one half in front of his wife. He then carefully counted out the fries, dividing them into two piles and neatly placing one pile in front of his wife. He took a sip of the drink and then set the cup down between them. As he began to eat his few bites of hamburger, the people around them were looking over and whispering. Obviously, they were thinking, “The poor old couple…all they can afford is one meal for the two of them.” As the man began to eat his fries, a young man came to the table and politely offered to buy another meal for the couple. The old man said they were just fine, they were used to sharing everything. People also noticed the little old lady hadn’t taken a bite. She sat there watching her husband eat and occasionally took turns sipping the drink. Again, the young man came over and begged them to let him buy another meal for them. This time the old woman said, “No thank you, we’re used to sharing everything.” Finally, as the old man finished and was wiping his face neatly with a napkin, the young man came over to the little old lady who had yet to eat a single bite of food. He asked, “What are you waiting for?” She answered, ‘THE TEETH”.