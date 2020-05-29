Five prizes were awarded contestants in the Steele County Historical Society Trivia Contest held on Facebook over a recent 2-week period. Contest winners were Tammy Ebeling, Judy Thimsen, Jamie Lynn, Janet Hartwig, and Shelley Thompson. Honorable mention went to Melissa Rose and Kimberly McGuire. The contest included 10 questions, often with multiple choice answers, about Steele County.
Since the Covid-19 guidelines closed the History Center March 18, the Society has maintained touch with the community on Facebook with the visual alphabet of items in the Village of Yesteryear, along with terminology associated with SCHS current exhibits featuring Country Schools, the American Legion and its Genealogy Club.
Normally in May, the Village of Yesteryear is alive with elementary school children on tour, but with the restrictions of the school closings, the Society countered with a virtual tour on YouTube, filming in several of the Village buildings, depicting “Then and Now,” some things that have changed since the early 1900s. Through their teachers’ connection, the students will have a mini-tour to spark class discussion how inventions change lives, and still capture part of the spring experience enjoyed at the Village of Yesteryear.