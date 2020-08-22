I received an e-mail from Bill Teske, of Scottsdale, Arizona. Bill mentioned that when he was a young boy he lived in a section of town known as Grandpa’s Acres. There was another section nearby called Echo Heights. Strange names for these sections of town and this week I re-examine the origin of these two neighborhoods.My source back in 1992 was Ed and Bea Natzel. who lived a good share of their lives in both areas known as Grandpa’s Acres and Echo Heights. Let’s look at Grandpa’s Acres first.
This property was made up of about 60 acres which lie west of the current Crestview Lane. The land was originally owned by a Mr. Gladback. Gladback was the grandfather of Mrs. Guy Rolfe. When the property was given to Mrs. Rolfe by her father, she named it “Grandpa’s Acres”.The name “Echo Heights” was derived by Ed Natzel himself who had lived there since he was seven years old. This was an 80- acre plot of land which was bought by the Natzels from Delbert Mitchell who raised nursery stock on the property. Echo Heights lies east of Crestview Lane and south of Dane Road. This property was part of a Civil War grant signed by President Buchanan. Apparently, back then, land was granted to Civil War veterans. Bea Natzel related to me that when Bud Srsen dug the tile lines on the land, he found a box of Confederate money. He would have been a millionaire if the Confederate bank was still in business.
An appropriate name
The Natzels wanted to give the property an appropriate name. Bea told me, “We laid out the property with 66-foot roads because we thought that someday the property would be annexed into the city limits. We felt this area should have its own name. The name came to Ed in a flash one day. Whenever the power plant whistle blew to indicate noon and 6 pm. and to alert the fire fighters of a call, the sound of the whistle would echo through the entire area. Bea said, “Ed came in from the barn one morning and suggested the name ‘Echo Heights’. It fit like a glove. On damp days the whistle would actually echo again and we could hear the milking machine from Emil Fisher’s barn echoing through the hills. It was the perfect name.”
Incidentally, Bea told me that Andy Gentner was the first person to buy some land from the Natzels. He paid $400 for a lot. Gentner never moved into the house he built there. His wife died just two days before they were to move, and he never got into his new home.
A special birthday for a special friend
Yesterday marked the 92nd birthday of my friend Myron Aldrich. Myron was the Fair Square Park sound man for over 25 years, just retiring last year. He came to Owatonna in 1953 working for IBM and remained here with that company for 37 years. Belated cards can be sent to 1037 10th Ave. N.E. in Owatonna. On September 23 Myron and Lois will observe their 70th wedding anniversary. Send cards to the address listed above.
Speaking of birthdays, Marie Karaus will observe her 103rd birthday on September 12. Cards can be sent to her at 650 El Dorado, Unit 363, Owatonna, Minn, 55060.
Corky’s Early Bird/ Chubb’s canceled
The re-scheduled Corky’s Early Bird softball tournament has been canceled for this year. The tournament was re-scheduled for this September from its original May date in hopes that the COVID-19 situation would be relaxed. That has not happened and organizers determined that there was no way the size of the crowd could be controlled this year.
Chubb’s Brew BQ, “Savor the Flavor” fundraiser has been canceled for this year.
Next weekend’s scheduled Fly-in Movie night at the airport on Saturday and CAP Fly-In French Toast breakfast on Sunday will not be held due to the COVID-19 virus.
Explosion at Main and Oak
I mentioned earlier that I had received an e-mail from Bill Teske who now lives in Scottsdale, Az. Bill lived on what was known as Grandpa’s Acres. He wanted to know about the explosion of an Army Munitions truck in the mid-fifties. The only information I can get is that was a truck carrying ammunition for the Army. It was refueling at the Pure Oil Station at Main and Oak. The story I heard that the nozzle of the fuel hose was dragged along the concrete causing a spark which triggered the explosion. My wife lived in the 300 block of North Cedar and told me there was debris on the street that flew through the air.
Owatonna Foundation grants deadline
The Owatonna Foundation has announced its next grant application deadline is September 1. Owatonna based 501 C3 nonprofit organizations that are working on capital projects may apply. Complete grant guidelines and applications can be found on the Owatonna Foundation website at www.owatonnafoundation.org. Mail your applications to box 492, Owatonna or email the application to info@owatonnafoundation.org. Questions? Call Laura Resler, Executive Director at 455-2995.
Virtual AAUW fall kick-off
The American Association of University Women Owatonna members invite guests and potential members to attend their fall kick-off meeting this Thursday, August 27 at 7 p.m. via ZOOM. Non-members interested please contact AAUW at aauwowatonna@gmail.com. Speaker for the evening is Laura Ihrke, Steele County Auditor.
AAUW is also hosting A Virtual Taste of Steele County on Thursday, September 17. You will have the opportunity to win a gift card from one of the vendors who have so faithfully helped host the Taste of Steele County in previous years. Tickets to the virtual event are $10.00 each and each ticket will be entered into drawings for $25.00 vendor gift cards. Tickets available from members or by request at aauwowatonna@gmail.com. The drawings take place by ZOOM on September 17.
Historical Society
The Steele County Historical Society will host an “Onward and Upward” Women’s Event on Thursday, September 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the History Center. A panel discussion featuring local women entrepreneurs featuring Betsy Lindgren, Donavan Eaker and Tanya Hanson will be held. These ladies will give their perspective of accomplishments and challenges relating to business ownership in founding Hat Chic, Steve’s Meat Market and Express Employment Service. Cost is $20.00. Please register by calling 451-1420. Registrations must be made by this Thursday, August 27th at 5 p.m. Men and women are welcome. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. The event is sponsored by Sharon West.
Jean Rollins death
Some of you readers may have known Jean Rollins of Bloomington who passed away on June 12. She was born in Ellendale to Donald M. and Mary Elizabeth Crane Christenson. The Christenson’s moved to Owatonna. He was elected Steele County Sheriff. Housing was included so Jean and her sister Doris grew up at the local jail. After Don’s death, Mary was appointed Sheriff, the only active female Steele County Sheriff.
Jean was active in the orchestra at OHS. She continued her education at Hamline University in St. Paul with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and from the University of Washington with a master’s in public health nursing. She married Ralph Rollins in December, 1960. He preceded her in death. She served in the U.S. Navy on the east and west coasts and trained several hundred corpsmen at the Great Lakes Naval Center in nursing skills and patient care techniques. Her overseas duty and assignments were in Japan, Guam and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She retired from the Navy as a Lt. Commander and settled in Port Orchard, Washington. Her sister, Doris, survives along with nieces and nephews.
Fair Foodfest changes
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Steele County Free Fair staff has altered the Food Fest to a three-day event and changing the event to be a drive-through only. The Drive-Through only event began yesterday and will run through tomorrow. “We couldn’t meet the state guidelines for outdoor gatherings,” said fair manager Scott Kozelka, telling the OPP that the hardest requirement to meet was ensuring that there would not be more than 250 people on the grounds at a given time.” Food vendors will be positioned in what is being called, “Food Fest Trail” which will start at the south end of the fairgrounds on the corner of Hartle Ave. and 18th Street. A map plus vendor menus will be given out at the entrance. The most important element is that no foot traffic will be allowed. No walk-ups to the food booths. Patrons are to stay in their vehicles and someone from the food booth will come to your car to take your order. Hours will be today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is being held during what would have been the final weekend of the 2020 fair to give fair fans a “taste” of the canceled fair. There will be no fee to enter the fairgrounds.
Fair memories
This would have been the last two days of this year’s SCFF. The weekend always draws great crowds of people who haven’t been to the fair yet or who want to come back for the final time. Over the past few weeks I have written fair memories and I wanted to observe my final column in what would have been the last weekend of fair week with portions of a column I wrote in 2017 about my dear friend, Elmer Reseland, who passed away suddenly in 2012 on Friday of fair week. I sat next to Elmer at the fair board luncheon that noon. I noted that Elmer hadn’t eaten much of his lunch. After lunch, he went home to take a rest, which he rarely did. Elmer laid down to take a nap and never woke up. I learned of his death after I was summoned to the fair office by board member Scott Kozelka while I was working with entertainers in Fair Square Park. Men and women of the fair board and staff were stunned by the news of his death. There was consoling by us all and midst our grief, we knew that Elmer would have wanted us to carry on.
Elmer served the fair as manager for 18 years. He took the job as a “part time” venture after retiring from the public schools where he served as an elementary school principal. Elmer and I were a duo at the fair office, helping and advising each other. He always included me in various fair meetings and as a result I felt that I was an important part of the fair. Our home phone lines were often hot after business hours as we talked about issues of the day at the fair office. We were like brothers and our wives were close too.
Elmer was responsible for what the fair looks like today. His successor, Jim Gleason, and now Scott Kozelka followed many of the traditions that Elmer developed. His main objective was to make the Steele County Free Fair the best and most enviable in the state. He continually was on the lookout for new and exciting features to bring to the fair. He was a self-made creator and he shared those talents with us all. He brought excitement to the fair for us all.
Silence on the fairgrounds
On the following Saturday afternoon at an appointed time, there was a moment of silence on the fairgrounds in Elmer’s memory. The midway rides shut down and there was total quiet as we remembered our leader for so many years.
Elmer’s funeral, a fair happening
It seemed only fitting that the funeral for Elmer would take place in Fair Square Park. Pall bearers, including me, were his special friends of this fair including Dan Deml, fair board president, Corky Ebeling, past president, good friend Howard Heckes, fellow principal Jerry Peters, and former public schools superintendent Dave Landswerk. Elmer’s final resting place is in Forest Hill cemetery.
Respect from the carnival world
Elmer was respected by hundreds in the carnival world from coast to coast. He was honored by being named “Fair Person of the Year” by the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs the year before his death.
Final days
Losing my close friend found me looking for signs that Elmer was going to leave us. I saw those signs. His walking became considerably strained due to his lifelong fight against diabetes. He was frustrated by that, but he pressed on. He was extremely tired during that last fair week. In all the 18 years Elmer served as fair manager I never knew him to go home in the mid-afternoon to take a nap, as he did that last day. His energy was slowly draining. I compared it to a clock winding down. Vickie Deml, his secretary, urged him time and again to go home and take a rest. He always refused saying he had too much to do. When he laid down on his couch that Friday afternoon, he closed his eyes. He was not to be awakened. He left us after seeing that fair in 2012 as one of the most successful. Earlier that day Fair Board president Dan Deml took Elmer in a golf cart down to the midway which was playing our fair for the first time. He said to Elmer, “I think we hit a home run this year.” He left us knowing that it was his leadership that made our fair the best in the state.
Joke of the week
For all of us who are married, were married, wish you were married or wish you weren’t, this is something to smile about the next time you see a bottle of wine: Sally was driving home from one of her business trips in Northern Arizona when she saw an elderly Navajo woman walking on the side of the road. As the trip was a long and quiet one, she stopped the car and asked the Navajo woman if she would like a ride. With a silent nod of thanks, the woman got into the car. Resuming the journey, Sally tried in vain to make a bit of small talk with the Navajo woman. The old woman just sat silently, looking intently at everything she saw, studying every little detail, until she noticed a brown bag on the seat next to Sally. “What in bag?” asked the old woman. Sally looked down at the brown bag and said, “It’s a bottle of wine. I got it for my husband.” The Navajo woman was silent for another moment or two. Then speaking with the quiet wisdom of an elder, she said: “Good trade”.