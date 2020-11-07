This coming Wednesday is Veteran’s Day and several eating establishments in town will be offering free meals to area veterans on that day. Here’s the listing that I have: Elks Lodge: Free pork roast meal to all vets beginning at 5:00 p.m. American Legion Club: Free lunch beginning at noon following the flag raising ceremony at the courthouse. Hy-Vee: A drive-through breakfast event due to COVID running from 6 a.m. to noon. Applebees: Free meal from special menu for all veterans beginning at 11:00 a.m. until midnight.
Brueggemeier’s honored by Elks
Ray and Julie Brueggemeier were honored at this past Tuesday’s Elks Lodge meeting as recipients of the Outstanding Service Award. Ray serves as the lodge treasurer and Julie is key decorator for special events and helped paint the recently remodeled back room at the clubrooms. Also recognized was Dave Hanna who has been dedicated and tireless in maintaining the lodge and club during this past year.
Meat markets and butcher shops of yesteryear
Gone are the days of the neighborhood meat markets and butcher shops. This week, a look back at the meat markets of yesteryear in Owatonna. Information came to me years ago from the late Norbert McCrady.
Possibly the most popular ‘meat market’ was owned by C.F. “Charlie” Ringhofer in the middle of the 300 block of North Cedar. Ringhofer’s slaughtered, butchered, packed, sliced, smoked and made sausages to order. The market advertised with pride that there were eleven separate departments under one roof. For most of those years, Charlie called the shots, ran the entire operation and kept pace with the latest in equipment and the most up-to-date methodology. When I came to Owatonna, Ringhofer Meats was where I first met my close friend, Ted Ringhofer, who worked in the store, then owned by his father. We all thought that Ted would inherit the meat market and were shocked when he decided to leave the Ringhofer business and become President of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce. More on Ted later.
Back to the Ringhofer Meat Market. Sons Bill and George (Judd) joined Charlie in the operation and gradually they would have a say in running the shop. That was the era of ‘meat markets’, but they were all more commonly referred to as ‘butcher shops’. Other butcher shops around town were run by Ed Stuelpnagel, the Ewalds and Irv Kinyon. Max Manthey worked for Ewald’s between the two world wars. Max (pronounced Mox).
“The Kill” at Ringhofer’s
When I came to Owatonna in 1959, Ringhofer’s was still slaughtering in their back room, which one entered through a back door off the alley. I can remember a number of times when an animal escaped whatever it was being hauled in and ran down the alley, bringing out a number of ‘rustlers’ to help catch the beast that seemed to know what lay ahead. Ted Ringhofer invited me into the slaughter room one day and I watched as pigs were stuck and cows were shot in the head. It’s wasn’t my favorite thing to watch!
When I came to town, Sisser’s Foods operated on Bridge Street. They did not do slaughtering there, but had excellent meat including wonderful steaks. There were also incomparable steaks from Carl and Coleen Adams at Adams Grocery on Chestnut. Frank and Arlene Anderson at Anderson grocery served the folks on the south end of town.
General and department stores
Kasper’s and Ressler’s stores were in the same block at Ringhofer’s. The two were primarily general merchandise stores with a broad range of candies, clothing, shoes, groceries and other packaged and bulk products. Ressler’s was located on the corner of Rose and Cedar. It was truly the last of what was the center of commerce in every town in America. In the early days, the store had a pot belly stove, the clerks wore ising glass sleeve covers, candy was in jars and the clerks sacked it by hand. Pickles were in crocks and clerks put their hands in to fill the little glazed paper containers. Ladies dresses were displayed on racks on the opposite side of the room from the grocery counter. Chewing, pipe and cigarette tobacco could be bought in bulk and if you lived in the city limits, Orville Hostad would deliver to your home. The Kelly Company was located on Bridge Street and offered clothing for all ages. At one time they even offered groceries.
My wife can remember just a few names of employees at the Kelly Co. including owner Franklin Seykora, and clerks Harriet Bestler, A.C. Jacobson and Toni Dushek. Toni used to stroll down Cedar Street past our radio station on her way to work. She had a loud voice and always wore a hat with flowers on it. One story I heard about Toni was that she worked in the ladies laungarie department and had sold a lady a bra. As the lady was leaving the store, Toni yelled to her, “Don’t forget to lean over and fall into it!” There was one very tall lady that was a long-time bookkeeper for the Kelly Co. but I can’t remember her name.
The J.C. Penny store, managed by Bob Hake was located on the west end of Broadway and the S & L Store, managed by Clarence Bertrum (kn as Mr. B.) was located mid-block on Broadway. That store burned. Spurgen’s was also located on Broadway, Woolworth’s managed by Ken Sullivan was next to S and L. There was Sears/Roebuck on the west end of Broadway next to J.C. Penny. I don’t remember Salet’s which was located on Bridge Street. Montgomery Ward, managed by Pat Hanson was originally on Bridge west of Oak. The store moved to north Oak next to Manke’s.
Amateur night at the theatre
The Metropolitan Theatre, which was formerly the Metropolitan Opera House, on Main Street, would feature “Amateur Night” every Friday night just before the 7:00 p.m. movie. The talent was sometimes not very good but it did provide something different. Applause determined who won. Cal Smith, a radio announcer with KROC in Rochester that had a studio in Owatonna, conducted the competition. There was an accordion player that was just terrible that performed every Friday night. One Friday night, Norb McCrady, Walt Wagner and Earl Wallace got together in the afternoon and decided it was time for the accordion player to win the competition. They spread the word. When Cal Smith held his hand over the accordion player’s head, it sounded like there was a thousand people in the audience!
Bars and cocktail lounges
Carl Hoffman owned Hoff’s Bar. You’d find Carl behind the bar. Johnnie Wodarczak and Ollie Thom were the Hoff’s bartenders. Carl ran a good bar and he tolerated no rough stuff. It was one of the most popular downtown bars.
Just a few doors to the west, ‘Mike’s Palm Gardens’ was owned and operated by Mike Orlowski for many years and later by Al Kotz and his family. The Palm Gardens was actually decked out with fake potted palms in the Bridge Street entrance and it was where George C. “Dick” Kohlmier and his wife, Esther, entertained customers
Ryp’s Bar was situated on the ground floor of the Daily People’s Press at the corner of Cedar and Pearl. Drinking was indulged on both floors of that building. Sometimes it was a question as to whether more booze was consumed on the first or second floor. Twice a day, the entire crew from the Daily People’s Press marched single file down the back stairway from the pressroom which opened onto West Pearl and from there it was only a matter of ten feet to the back door of Ryp’s Bar where they went for their “coffee” break. This was truly a ‘ritual’ to observe. They always lined up in the same order and Ryp always knew when to expect them, therefore, he would have each bottle lined up in the order he knew they would arrive and they proceeded to pour their drinks with the minimum of conversation. When their break was over, everyone would put the exact amount they owed on the bar and turn as though they were programmed and marched out the back door and into the back door of the press to resume their duties.
The “Cedar Tavern” was located on North Cedar next door to the Rolling Star Café. The Cedar Tavern was started up in about 1937 by Norbert “Nubs” Misgen, son of the District Judge from Waseca. The tavern lasted about three years.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Here’s the latest list approved by the school board: $200 from Stockwell Accounting, $100 from Fernbrook and $50.00 gifts from the following: Prairie Ridge Orthodontics, Federated Insurance, Court Sports, Plemel Insurance, Deml Heating and Air, Modern Medal Products, Oak Glenn, Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman, PA, Re/MAX Venture, Horizon Eye Care Professionals, The Computer Store, Berkshire Hathaway, J & J Cabinetworks, Advantage Cabinets, Climate by Design International and Mangelsen Appraisals, Inc.
Unique personalities
In my over 30 years of broadcasting on KRFO in Owatonna I associated with hundreds of wonderful and unique personalities. A couple of Georges come to mind…namely George Ulrich and George Meixner. For several years, George Ulrich and I teamed up to produce the “Ulrich and Hale” show, which was taped on location on area farms as well as at other happenings in Steele County such as Art and Crystal Anderson’s Steam Show, the Litomysl Summer Festival, Blooming Prairie and Ellendale summer celebrations and of course the Steele County Free Fair.
I first met George Ulrich when he cleaned for Walt Wagner at the Pool Hall. George was one of a large Ulrich family. Somehow, we dreamed up a show where we would travel primarily to rural farms and tape six 10 minute shows which I aired on my morning radio show at 6:20 a.m. George knew almost everyone in Owatonna and Steele County. We would set up a time with to visit a farm, George would pick me up in his pickup. I would hop in with my tape recorder in hand and we’d head off to the week’s designated site. I had to adjust my stride to allow George to keep up with me as his walking was impaired due to an injury he suffered while working for Hammond Well Drilling. Those rural visits were George’s favorite as it brought back memories of his young days growing up on the farm.
We had a ball with all of our guests. I can remember when I gave George my tape recorder and put him in a helicopter ride at Art and Crystal Anderson’s steam show. George’s balance was somewhat impaired due to his injury. All we could hear on the tape recorder was him screaming when the ‘copter took a dip. He was white as a sheet when he got off! The same thing happened when we both took a Tilt-A-Whirl ride at the fair.
One of the highlights of the program was when we were invited to board a National Guard helicopter and were flown to Camp Ripley where the Owatonna National Guard members were undergoing winter training. We taped the entire week’s programs talking to our Owatonna guardsmen who shared their experiences with us.
I had gotten to know George Meixner when he played concertina with the Country Farmhands Band. I’ll always remember Meixner’s yodeling and he would always invite George Ulrich and I to his annual threshing bee where we would tape a week’s worth of Ulrich and Hale shows. I rarely have had more fun. Great food, a sling shot contest and wandering through the corn were all experiences that I remember.
There are two photos included with today’s column featuring Ulrich and Hale taping shows at the Meixner threshing bee and my interviewing a real-life hobo at the Steele County Free Fair.
Reminders
Reservations are still being taken for the Children’s Victorian Tea to be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 2:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21 at the Dunnell House at the Village of Yesteryear. Reservations can be made by calling 451-1420. Face coverings required and social distancing will prevail.
If you want to have your outdoor holiday light display included in the Historical Society Holiday Lights Cruise, call 451-1420. Maps will be available for $10.00 after November 12 at the SCHS, Tri M Graphics, Kottke Jewelers, Steve’s Meats and Lerberg’s Foods in Ellendale and Prairie Home in Blooming Prairie.
Joke of the week
Car-pooling to work, a man got increasingly stressed with each trip. After a week of panic attacks, he went to the doctor. “I’m fine on the bridges, in the traffic and even in the dark after a long day,” the man explained. But when I go through the tunnel with those four other guys, I feel like I’m gonna explode. Am I crazy?”
“Not at all,” the doc said. “You just have carpool tunnel syndrome.”
There’s the story of the old owl who lived in a drafty tree. He found an old sock that he hoped would keep him warm. But the sock had a hole in it, so he found a needle and some thread and tried to sew it up. However, he caught a cold and with his eyes watering, could not see well enough to sew. Next, he developed laryngitis and lost his voice. Now he couldn’t hoot worth a darn and darn worth a hoot!
Finally, after being with his blind date all evening, the man couldn’t take another minute with her. Earlier, he secretly arranged to have a friend call him so he would have an excuse to leave if there was an emergency. Returning to the table, he lowered his eyes and said, “I have some bad news. My grandfather just died.” “Thank heavens,” his date replied. “If yours hadn’t, mine would have had to!”