Owatonna High School student Fardouza Farah has been selected as one of two students to represent Minnesota as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program to be held online this year March 14-17. Fardouza will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship to continue her educational development.
Fardouza is an 11th grader who is actively involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Speech, Mock Trial as well as other statewide advocacy groups and organizations.
The USSYP was founded in 1962 through a Senate resolution and each year two of the highest-achieving students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education system overseas are selected through an extremely competitive merit-based selection process held at the state departments of education nationwide.