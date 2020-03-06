ST. PAUL — Minnesota air travelers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s (MSP) Terminal 1 can save themselves a trip to a DVS, deputy registrar or driver’s license agent office and apply for their REAL ID at the airport.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) opened a REAL ID office March 2, inside Terminal 1 in the MSP mall area, next to the Prince store near the entrance to Concourse G. The goal is to provide a convenient way for air travelers to get their questions answered and apply for their REAL ID.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, they will need a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID card, passport or passport card or another acceptable form of identification for federal purposes.
“We are working hard to get the word out to Minnesotans that they need a REAL ID by October 1, in order to board their flights and enter federal buildings,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said. “The REAL ID Office is another resource for Minnesotans to get their questions answered or even apply for a REAL ID right at the airport.”
“We’re working to reach Minnesotans who need a REAL ID on Oct. 1, 2020, in as many ways as we can,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said. “Many Minnesotans will need a REAL ID to get on a plane for vacation, family visits or work travel. That’s why we have opened a REAL ID Airport Office. It’s a convenient location for air travelers to apply for a REAL ID and make sure they’re ready ahead of the federal deadline.”
“Air transportation contributes greatly to Minnesota’s economy and connects organizations and individuals to commerce, customers and communities around the world,” Metropolitan Airports Commission Chair Rick King said. “To ensure that connection continues, we need everyone to become compliant with REAL ID requirements by October 1. Having a Driver and Vehicle Services station at MSP International Airport provides a convenient way for travelers to plan ahead and apply for a compliant ID the next time they fly. I want to thank Governor Walz and Public Safety Commissioner Harrington for bringing this important service to MSP.
REAL ID Airport Office
The office will accept REAL ID applications Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by appointment only. Minnesotans can schedule their appointment for the day they fly out of MSP Terminal 1 online at drive.mn.gov. They must:
• Be a ticketed passenger at MSP Terminal 1 for the day they schedule their appointment.
• Be a current Minnesota resident.
• Hold and bring a valid Minnesota driver’s license, permit or state ID. If expired, it must have expired less than one year ago.
• Complete the online pre-application. Visit REALID.dps.mn.gov to pre-apply.
• Be eligible for a REAL ID and bring all required documents.
• Bring a valid credit card for payment.
Apply by June 15, 2020
DPS-DVS officials are asking Minnesotans to apply for their REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license by June 15, if they need to have their credentials in hand by Oct. 1, 2020. That’s when TSA will begin to require a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID card, passport or passport card or another acceptable form of identification to board a domestic flight.
DPS-DVS is currently processing REAL ID applications from Jan. 3, and is working to process driver’s license and ID card applications as quickly as possible. This effort includes:
• Hiring 12 additional staff members to process REAL ID and enhanced driver’s license or ID card applications.
• Offering voluntary overtime to additional DVS staff who can process applications in addition to their other workload.
• Taking steps to allow DVS exam staff to process applications in addition to their other workload.
REAL ID Required Documents
Minnesotans are required to provide additional documentation when applying for a REAL ID, compared to a standard driver’s license or ID card.
A person must provide the following in person when applying:
• One document proving identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States. If the name on the identity document is not the same as a person’s current name, a name change document must be submitted.
• One document proving social security number. If you have not updated your name change with the Social Security Administration, you must do so prior to applying for a Real ID.
• Two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota. Must have applicant’s current legal name and current address in Minnesota. A P.O. Box will not suffice as proof of current residency in Minnesota.
Applicants must provide original documents or documents certified by the agency that issued them. Laminated documents will not be accepted. Digital documents shown on your phone or other electronic device will also not be accepted. A full list of accepted documentation is on the REAL ID website.
Pre-Apply Online
The best way to make sure applicants for a REAL ID or other license type have everything they need before they visit a driver’s license office is to pre-apply online at drive.mn.gov. This feature allows Minnesotans to enter a significant portion of their application online, reducing the time they spend in the office. It also lists the required documents for each license type so applicants can have all necessary documents ready when they visit their local office.
When will I receive my REAL ID or EDL/EID?
DPS-DVS is working to process all driver’s license and ID card applications as quickly as possible. Here are the processing dates as of March 3:
Standard licenses and ID cards
DVS is currently processing standard applications from Feb. 3.
REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards
DVS is currently processing REAL ID applications from Jan. 15.
Enhanced Driver’s Licenses and ID cards
DVS is currently processing Enhanced applications from Jan. 4.
Processing times are updated weekly online.
Renew Early
Any eligible Minnesotan can apply for a REAL ID now, but there is a fee in addition to the standard cost of the license or ID card. It depends on how early you renew.
$2 for a renewal up to 17 months before expiration
$4 for a renewal 18-29 months before expiration
$6 for a renewal more than 29 months before expiration
When renewing early, four years will be added to the license or ID card’s original expiration date, so while an early renewal will cost a little more, the license or ID card will be valid for a longer period of time. The early renewal option is only for those who renewed their Minnesota driver’s license or ID card before REAL IDs were available on Oct. 1, 2018. Their licenses must also expire after the full enforcement date of Oct. 1, 2020.
Enhanced driver’s license or ID (EDL/EID)
State Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDLs) are REAL ID-compliant and are acceptable for official federal purposes such as accessing a federal facility or boarding commercial aircraft. They are also designated as acceptable border-crossing documents by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and can be used to travel by land or sea to Mexico, Canada and some Caribbean countries. Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington are the only states that currently issue EDLs.
Minnesotans who have an enhanced driver’s license or ID (EDL/EID) can continue to use it to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities after Oct. 1, 2020.
More information about EDLs and EIDs can be found on the REAL ID website.
REAL ID Frequently Asked Questions
Can I apply for a Minnesota REAL ID by mail while out of state?
No. All REAL ID applications must be submitted, along with required documents, in person at a local DVS exam station, deputy registrar office or driver’s license agent office.
If I want to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license but do not have the correct documents, can I simply apply for a standard driver’s license?
Yes. If you are at your local office and decide you want to apply for a standard driver’s license instead of a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license, you may do so. If you already submitted an application for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license, receive a letter in the mail stating more documentation is required and wish to change your application to a standard driver’s license, you must return to your local office to apply for a standard driver’s license. You will receive a refund for your previous application, with the exception of the $8 filing fee, and will pay the standard driver’s license fees.
Why is it taking so long to receive my driver’s license?
DPS-DVS updates current processing times on a weekly basis online. Minnesotans who have been waiting longer than the posted dates should contact DPS-DVS directly at dvs.driverslicense@state.mn.us or 651-297-3298. Include your full name and date of birth with your question in the email.
What is the federal REAL ID Act?
Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. The Act refers to federal anti-terrorism laws and regulations that control access to Federally regulated commercial aircraft and Federal facilities requiring identification to enter, such as military bases or nuclear power facilities.
For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding aircraft, please see TSA’s website. Please check with individual federal facilities regarding their requirements.
How to get help
For driver services questions (licenses, ID cards, driver compliance and exams) send an email to dvs.driverslicense@state.mn.us, and include your full name and date of birth with your question. You can also call 651-297-3298.
For vehicle services questions (ownership transfers, titles, liens and vehicle registration) visit the DVS website and submit your question using the vehicle services contact forms. You can also call 651-297-2126 or email dvs.motor.vehicles@state.mn.us and include your full name, date of birth, and license plate or VIN number with your question.