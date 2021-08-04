There is still time to get Mega Ride tickets for the 2021 Steele County Free Fair. Tickets are on sale until 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Owatonna Hy-Vee. Tickets are $55 for a wristband that entitles the wearer to an unlimited number of rides the entire week of the fair on the Goldstar Midway.
Wristbands will be attached on the first day of the fair beginning at 1 p.m. at the Midway ticket office. Mega Ride tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. on the first day of the fair and can be redeemed throughout the week. The Steele County Free Fair runs Aug. 17-22.