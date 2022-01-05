The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. For the Year of 2021-2022, the Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed December Students of the Month: Emerson Omangi and Moriah Noeldner.
Emerson Omangi – December
Emerson Omangi is the daughter of Kimberly and Geoffrey Omangi. She is very active in soccer, YSL and yearbook. She has participated in many community activities including Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Trick or Treat, the Christmas Village, Boo for Food and Rake and Run. She is a referee for soccer games. She plans to attend either Winona or Minnesota State – Mankato to study Psychology or Recreational Therapy.
Moriah Noeldner – December
Moriah Noeldner is the daughter of Jennifer Libby. She is very active in volleyball, lacrosse, DECA, and National Honors Society. She has volunteered her time at Big Brothers Big Sister and was a classroom mentor. She has been a VBS leader and participated in the Walk with Me program through Young Life. She works at the Owatonna Country Club as a life guard and swim instructor. She plans to attend the University of NC (Chapel Hill) or the U of M – Twin Cities and will study nursing or health care administration.