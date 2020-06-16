The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recognizing 82 wastewater treatment facilities in southeastern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance. To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.
The following local Central Minnesota facilities have received the award:
MNDOT Straight River Rest Area of Owatonna
Waseca WWTP of Waseca
CenterPoint Energy and Waterville WWTP of Waterville.