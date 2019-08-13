OWATONNA — Trinity Lutheran Church, Owatonna, will offer free shuttle service to and from the fair Aug. 14-16 from 11 a.m. — 8 p.m. Guests may park in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot at 609 Lincoln Avenue, go in the church to sign in and ride the next shuttle to the fair.
Drop off and pick up at the fair is near the northwest entrance (Park Place Senior Living lot). The Trinity Shuttle will provide return trips to Trinity as needed — no more than a 5-10 minute wait at the fair shuttle stop is expected. The final shuttle departs the fairgrounds back to Trinity at 8 p.m.
Shuttles are provided by Trinity’s Transportation Ministry and Hospitality Ministry volunteers. No advance sign up is needed.