Life Fitness/Cybex manufacturing plant donates cloth masks for healthcare providers

OWATONNA — The Life Fitness/Cybex manufacturing plant in Owatonna recently began hand-sewing non-surgical cloth masks to donate to local healthcare providers and has now expanded to the Life Fitness plant in Ramsey and across Life Fitness’ global manufacturing footprint in Falmouth, Kentucky, and Kiskőrös, Hungary.
This initiative started in Owatonna on March 30 with two Life Fitness employees (Lisa Boyd, Safety and Documentation Coordinator, and Kris Morgan, Human Resources Coordinator) who volunteered to sew masks on their own. After hearing about their idea, Life Fitness offered Boyd and Morgan the plant’s upholstery department to sew greater quantities of masks.
In Owatonna, Life Fitness has donated 450 masks to the Owatonna Hospital, Traditions Care Center, Country Side Care Center, and Timberdale Care Center. The Life Fitness plant in Ramsey is also ramping up production to donate to more local facilities.
Collectively, Life Fitness’ global COVID-19 relief efforts have produced over 3,000 masks and plan to make tens of thousands of additional masks to donate to local healthcare providers and communities in need.