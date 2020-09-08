Since 2007 NAMIWalks Minnesota has brought thousands of people together each fall to raise awareness about mental illnesses, celebrate hope and support the efforts of NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to provide education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. This year’s NAMIWalks will be a little different but has the same aims.
The modified 2020 NAMIWalks Virtual Walk event is set for Sept. 26, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and has a new format that will combine virtual “socially distanced” components with “real life” safe-distance celebrations. Nearly 800 people from all over the state have already signed up to participate in this inspiring effort.
“The virtual NAMIWalk gives people a chance to show their support in a variety of ways about the importance of mental health awareness and access to good mental health care. It brings us together to share hope,” said NAMI Minnesota’s executive director Sue Abderholden.
Mental illnesses affect persons of any age, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or socioeconomic status. One in five people are affected by a mental illness in any given year and the need for mental health care has never been greater. Join with families, friends, mental health service and care providers, people living with mental illnesses and advocates and show your support.
For more on how to participate including registration, or forming or joining a walk team, please go to namimn.org and click on NAMIWalks, or call 651-645-2948.
The top sponsors of NAMIWalks Minnesota are Cigna and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota along with more than 50 corporate and individual sponsors including Allina Health/Mental Health, Dominium Mgmt. Services, LLC; HealthPartners | Regions Hospital | Melrose Center, Hennepin Healthcare, Medica, M Health Fairview and the University of Minnesota Department of Psychiatry, PrairieCare, UCare, and others.