The Owatonna branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW Owatonna) is offering three camp scholarships of up to $350 to provide an enrichment experience for girls in the areas of science or math.
Applicants must be residents of the Owatonna school district and currently in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade. A scholarship recipient and her parents may choose from a number of pre-approved residential or day camps that provide enrichment experiences in a variety of math and science areas. Choice of program is not limited to the pre-approved camps, but any program must be approved by AAUW Owatonna. Parents will be responsible for transportation to and from the camp.
This scholarship program was developed in response to research that found girls’ math confidence and achievement drops in the middle school years. AAUW Owatonna hopes to encourage girls in these areas by providing them fun and interactive ways to explore science and math with their peers.
Applications must be submitted by April 23, 2021 and are available from Melynda Schultz at (507) 451-3281, from the area schools serving the appropriate grade levels, or online at http://owatonna-mn.aauw.net/ under the scholarship tab.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Funds for these camp scholarships are raised each fall through the Taste of Steele County.