Number 6 is the number 1 choice through the years. It’s relatively simple and can be served as a buffet or as a picnic. Usually and in-season vegetable, steamed and buttered, is paired with it, or veggie sticks if its a picnic.
These recipes are taken from the North Forum Cookbook, written and published by Linda and Peter Baxter.
Menu
Linda’s potato salad
Oven fried chicken
Fresh vegetables
Herb buttered baguette
Filled cream puffs
Linda’s potato salad
2 1/2-3 pounds red or yukon gold potatoes
3 hard boiled eggs
1-2 ribs celery
1 small red onion
2 ounces dill pickles
1 1/2 ounces green olives
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons pickle juice
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon style mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Scrub and cut the potatoes in to bit size pieces, then cook them until tender.
Drain the potatoes and mix them with the oil. Set aside.
Peel and dice the eggs. Chop the celery and the onion. Mince the pickles and the olives. Mix the mayo and the mustard.
Mix all of the ingredients except and the mayo/mustard mix. Add the mayo/mustard mix a little at a time until you reach the desired consistency. Salt and pepper to taste.
Refrigerate until it’s time to serve.
Oven fried chicken
Chicken pieces (usually 2 pieces per serving)
Vegetable oil
Lemon pepper seasoning
Clean, rinse, and pat dry the chicken pieces, then trim and excess fat and skin.
Coat the pieces well with oil.
Oil a shallow baking pan. Place the chicken on the pan and generously sprinkle with the lemon pepper. Turn the chicken over and sprinkle the other side. Do not crowd the pieces.
Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour. When done, the chicken should be crisp but not dried out.
You can cut the breasts in half so all pieces are about the same size as the legs and thighs.
Herb buttered baguette
1 baguette, average long loaf
1/2 cup butter (softened)
1/4 cup minced herb, such as basil, thyme or chives
Cream puffs filled
Cream puffs are a bit complicated to do yourself. I suggest using your favorite recipe or getting some from your favorite bakery.
Open and fill them with your favorite ice cream or pudding. Serve topped with an appropriate sauce, such as chocolate syrup with a chocolate filled puff.
Fill and top them at serving time. For a picnic, freezing the filled puffs should hold them together, then top them with the sauce before serving.