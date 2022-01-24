The Alzheimer’s Evening Caregiver Support Group will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota. This caregiver support meets on the second floor at Trinity and an elevator is available for those need it.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Groups are designed to provide emotional, educational, and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. The Support Group helps caregivers to develop coping methods, and encourages caregivers to maintain their personal, physical, and emotional health, as well as providing care for the person in their life with dementia.

For more information please contact MaryAnne Higgins (507) 363-6911 or maryannehiggins1955@gmail.com.

