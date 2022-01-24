...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Alzheimer’s evening caregiver support group to meet February 1
The Alzheimer’s Evening Caregiver Support Group will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota. This caregiver support meets on the second floor at Trinity and an elevator is available for those need it.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Groups are designed to provide emotional, educational, and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. The Support Group helps caregivers to develop coping methods, and encourages caregivers to maintain their personal, physical, and emotional health, as well as providing care for the person in their life with dementia.