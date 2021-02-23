West Hills Social Commons is now open! Our hours are rom 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Programs for Monday, March 1 include weight training at 9 a.m., Senior Place Inc. meeting at 11:30 a.m. and Bunco at 1:30 p.m.
Programs for Wednesday, March 3 include weight training at 9 a.m., puzzle and book drop off at 11:30 a.m., and Pig Dice Game at 1:30 p.m.
Programs for Friday, March 5 include wight lifting at 9 a.m., Yahtzee at 11 a.m., and Bingo at 1:30 p.m.
Let us know if you have any questions.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers, adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of the month to discuss the monthly books. "The Vanishing Half" by Britt Bennett will be discussed at the March meeting.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through Sept. 1. AARP classes can be taken online at aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
AARP Tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person Taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or by calling 507-218-2065
Bowling Scores for Dawnlight Senior Bowling
Highlights for Monday, Feb. 15
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Chuck Newgard
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Sharon Hassing 182 (+42);
Bill Nelson 176 (+28); Rod Fletcher 220 (+27)
Game 2: Reuben Ebeling 177 (+30);
Jim Harlicker 174 (+28)
Game 3: Sharon Hassing 174 (+34)
Series High Over Average: Sharon Hassing 491 (+71)
Split Conversions: Dave Linders (2-5-7); Rod Fletcher (2-7-8);
Myland Vroman (9-10); Reuben Ebeling (3-10);
Arlene Gleason (5-6)
Highlights for Friday, Feb. 19
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Rod Fletcher 225 (+33)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 225 (+33); Judy Drevlow 190 (+28)
Game 3: Marty Speikers 189 (+7); Judy Drevlow 169 (+7)
Series High Over Average: Rod Fletcher 640 (+64)
Split Conversions: Judy Drevlow (5-6, 2-7-8, 3-10);
Paula Burshem (3-10 twice)
Always looking for new bowlers...
Join us Mondays and/or Fridays at 9 a.m.