Glen an Cheryl Meger host 20th annual Food Shelf Benefit Social

OWATONNA — Glen and Cheryl Meger hosted their 20th consecutive food shelf benefit social on Nov. 20 at the Reception Center at the Brick – Meger Funeral Home.
The annual event brings together spouses and members of the Msgr. Henry Speck Assembly, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. They are treated to egg rolls made from Meger’s own “secret” recipe and grilled pork kabobs. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts are furnished by members.
Attendees made cash donations and also donated non-perishable food items. At the conclusion of the event a total of 92 pounds of food and $495 was collected for the Steele County food shelf.
“We are pleased to have hosted this event for the past 20 years and the generosity of my Brother Sir Knights certainly exemplifies the first principle of the Order, that being Charity.” Host Glen Meger said.