The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the city of Faribault will receive a $2 million grant from the Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure program for the city’s industrial park project.
BDPI is a state program that provides grants to Greater Minnesota communities to help encourage growth, create or retain jobs, or build the tax base. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, has been a longtime champion of BDPI, and authored the bill that funded the program this year.
Eligible projects must be of publicly owned infrastructure related to a development project. Businesses in southern Minnesota, including communities like Faribault and Owatonna, have used the BDPI program to complete important infrastructure projects. Several communities in Dodge, Rice, Steele, and Waseca Counties have engaged with BDPI over the last few years.