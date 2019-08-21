Trips
Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard and Worlds Largest Candy Store: Sept. 10
We will depart West Hills Social Commons at 10:45 a.m. and start the trip at the Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard in Jordan, Minnesota. Lunch will be your choice of hot dog, brat, or hamburger, chips and a glass of cider. After lunch, guests will enjoy a train ride around the orchard as well as pick their own apples. We will then go on to the Wolds Largest Candy Store. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 19. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 1. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members.
The Looney Lutherans in Young(ish) at Heart: Sept. 18
The Looney Lutherans are a trio of wacky gals who use music, comedy and help from the audience to share their tips for aging humorously in “Young (ish) at Heart”. This interactive comedy event includes the game show What’s in “Your Lunchbox?”, musical advice for dealing with those aches and pains, and creative tips for keeping fit, because jello isn’t the only thing that jiggles. Material is comedic and family friendly, and you don’t have to be Lutheran to love it! Getting older may be a “pain in the neck”, but laughter is good medicine. A buffet lunch of Dijon rosemary roasted pork loin, roasted red potatoes, and green bean almandine, variety of dinner rolls and butter, full soup and salad bar and dessert will be included. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 27. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. Cost is $56 for members or $71 for non-members.
Padleford River Boat Cruise: Sept. 25
Hop on one of the riverboats for a scenic luncheon! Buffet includes BBQ chicken, pulled pork and buns, green chili corn bread, potato salad, seasonal fruit, potato chips, cookies and coffee. This will be a 2 hour boat ride. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 14. Cost is $46 for members or $61 for non-members.
Day Trippers; Bermuda Avenue Triangle: Sept. 26
Two middle-aged business women who are good friends want to keep an eye on their aging mothers, so they move their mothers into a shared senior condo in Las Vegas. On a trip to the casino, the mothers are saved from a mugger by a charming gambler who is short on cash. They allow him to stay on the couch in their living room, and the results are such that you’ll laugh yourself silly. It’s like Dean Martin meets LaVerne and Shirley. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 2. Cost is $50 for members or $65 for non-members and includes a meal.
Mystery Trip: Oct. 9
Are you willing to take a chance and see where our tour is going? This trip will consist of a tour and lunch. After lunch, we will stop on the way back for dessert. Lunch is included in the ticket price and will include a choice of either a Norwegian meatball dinner or chicken pot pie, as well as a choice of coffee, ice tea, lemonade, milk, canned Pepsi, diet Pepsi, or root beer. Please give your order the day you register. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 25. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 1. Cost is $28 for members or $43 for non-members. Departure from West Hills Social Commons will be at 8:15 a.m.
Programs
Pre-Planning Seminar
Have you thought about pre-planning your funeral or cremation services? Is it on your list of things to do but constantly gets pushed to the bottom? Do you have questions but aren’t sure where to start? April Paxton from Michaelson funeral home will be at West Hills Social Commons to help. She will be able to answer questions and assist you in getting your pre-planning process started. Light refreshments will be served. This seminar will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. (register by July 11) and Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. (register by Sept. 12).
Senior Fraud
Are you interested in learning about Senior Fraud? Detective Christian Berg from Owatonna Police Department will be at West Hills Social Commons at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to discuss identify theft and other common scams targeting elderly, such as grandparent scam or romance scams.
Trivia Night
Do you think you have what it takes to win Adult Leisure Pursuit Trivia? Join our staff at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 as we play 50,60 and 70’s themed trivia. If you come dressed as one of the decades you will get extra points. You can either RSVP with a team or alone and that night we will put you on a team.Participants should RSVP by Sept. 6. Cost is free for ALP members or $3 for non-members.
Disco Dance
Get out your boogie shoes and come to West Hills Social Commons for the first ever Disco Dance on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. We will have music and some light appetizers to enjoy. Please RSVP by Sept. 13. Cost is $5 for ALP members or $8 for non-members.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and more. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for your next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. There were 21 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Dennis King with 4,080 points. Second Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,560 points. Third Place went to Fran Kubista with 3,300 points. Fourth Place went to Ann Ruehling with 2,980 points. Fifth Place went to Bob Hardcopf with 2,860 points. Sixth Place went to Yvonne Baker with 2,820 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Debra DeCoux made a 10 club bid. Gary Stark made a 10 diamond bid. Rosie Limberg made a 10 no trump bid. Gary Stark made a 10 club bid.
Cribbage
Last week it was Annie Matzke who almost turned in a perfect day as she won the first six games before losing by three points and finished with 844/847 while having a 20 hand equaled only by Steve Britt. Janet Lynn was second best at 829 and five wins followed by Marvin Maas with 823 and four wins. Wayne Camilli finished fourth at 809 for the twelve players and Ruth Boser won the drawing and had 803.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Chuck Newgard
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Jerry Drevlow 234 (+41); Mike Dettmer 218 (+31)
Game 2: Mike Dettmer 224 (+37); Duane Bock 160 (+28)
Game 3: Willie Peterson 178 (+26); Rod Fletcher 210 (+25)
Series High: Mike Dettmer 626 (+65)
Split Conversions: Judy Drevlow & Chuck Newgard (each 3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Aug. 19
High games: Earl Wheeler 169 +43, 154 +25 and 171 +45, Marty Speikers 222 +38 and 215 +34, Greg Louis 225 +43 and 215 +35, Judy Johnson 175 +25, Sharon Allard 169 +32, Greg Posch 161 +38, Janice Walker 148 +25, Bill Nelson 192 +39 and Murray Srock 230 +36
Split Conversions: Jerry Drevlow 3-10, Rod Fletcher 2-7, Judy Drevlow 5-10, Marty Speikers 3-10, Greg Louis 2-7, Bob Pecore 3-10 and 2-7, Jim Gasner 5-7, Berneice Cobb 3-10 and Mike Dettmer 5-7
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Earl Wheeler, Marty Speikers and Janice Walker
2nd game: Greg Louis, Greg Posch and Earl Wheeler
3rd game: Earl Wheeler, Bill Nelson and Murray Srock
Attention all current and potential senior bowlers: There will be a no-tap tournament on Labor Day, and teams for the new season will be established on that day. New senior bowlers are encouraged to join. If you cannot make it on that day, call Roxanne at 451-2524 if you would like to join.
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do auditions and being able to read music is not a necessity. If you are interested, call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food.
This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee on the 2nd Monday of each month or the 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting SEMCAC at (507)864-8243 or seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 10 and 12 at 6 p.m.