The Steele County Historical Society announces a program, "The Rise of the Electric Car," from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 22, at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna.

Dave Effertz and Roger Warhime will be the featured speakers sharing information on energy efficiency, the pros and cons of ownership, and about charging stations in Owatonna. Many U.S. car manufacturers are changing production to include more of these vehicles as research and development are making them more affordable.

This event is free to members, $5 for non-members. The exhibit hall will be open before and after the presentation until 8 p.m.

Call 507-451-1420 with questions regarding this SCHS event.

