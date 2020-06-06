As I look back on my life, I can remember all of the old neighborhoods I have lived in and many of the people who lived in them. I can remember my house and neighborhood when I was in pre-school in Des Moines and when I began my elementary school days. I remember moving to a new neighborhood in West Des Moines and attending school at Windsor Heights Elementary. I remember the house I lived in for just a year in Fargo before moving to Edina where our family lived in two different neighborhoods. Of course, I fondly remember the neighborhoods I have lived in since coming to Owatonna.
Neighborhoods have changed in this day and age. Everyone is so busy with individual happenings leaving little time for group gatherings. There is one neighborhood that stands out in our lives as exceptional. The residents of 13th St. N.E., the site of our first family-owned home at 446 13th St. N.E., became a close-knit family. Most all of the homeowners were young, like us, and had small pre-school children when they moved in. It was a common family make-up and gave reason to gather together in a social setting.
Our house was among the first built on that block by Roy Erickson immediately west of St. Paul Road. We moved there when we had no carpet in the house yet, the street was not paved, no sod in the yard and McKinley Elementary School was adjacent to our back yard. But once houses became completed and folks started moving in, many of them just like us with their first taste of home-ownership, the close relationships began. It didn’t take long for coffee klatches to begin with the ladies of the developing block, many being new mothers and having a lot in common. The husbands were away working during the day but gathered for a before or after dinner beer to shoot the breeze. We all looked forward to those gatherings. What developed was a closeness that I have never seen again in a neighborhood. Believe it or not, not one of us wanted to be away for the weekend for fear of missing out on a gathering at a neighbor’s house. We had taco parties and chicken and hamburger fries, many of them arranged at the very last minute. Everyone would chip in and bring something to share with others and presto, we had a party going. We’d have Halloween parties, July 4 parties and a few of us even went camping together. Many times when we received notice of a Saturday night gathering somewhere else, we’d check with the neighbors to see what was being planned in the neighborhood before we accepted the invitation. I won’t go so far as to say those neighborhood gathers were alcohol free. On a hot summer night we’d arrange for a cool keg of beer, but we never got out of line.
Publicity for the
13th St. ‘Vigilantes’
I gave the neighborhood a lot of publicity on my radio shows. We called ourselves the ‘13th St. Vigilantes’. The game of Jartts was popular during those days and we even formed a Jartts team and took challenges from others teams in town. We would use an area next to the McKinley School as our Jartts court. I publicized a planned Jartts match on my radio show and we attracted folks from all parts of town as onlookers. Later we got real brave and formed a volleyball team, thinking that the height of Pete Connor would contribute to victory over any challenger That era didn’t last long after we were humbled by a crack team from Federated that put us in our place.
The original 13th
street residents
Who were the original residents from our first neighborhood? I nearly get tears in my eyes as I mention them. Some have passed away. There are only two of the original families that still live in that block, Dick and Mary Wirt and Pete and Sheila Connor. Besides ourselves there was Arnie and Patty Carver, Roger and Janet Shahan, Leo and Pat Stangler, Sue and RayAnderson, Alvin and Pat Schroeder, Dave and Dot Briggs, Don and Lorraine Thiede, Frank and Rosie Prokopec, Ken and Carole Correy, Ted and Helen Nelson, Joe and Lila Harter, Bud and Karen Miller, Virgil and Arlys Schroeder, Paul and Alice Heidebrecht and the honorary king of the block, Roy and Jean Erickson. Roy built most all of our homes on that block.
Pranks
We loved playing jokes on each other. Pete Connor was doing some moonlighting one summer by polishing cars. He had one of Bill Regan’s hearses in his garage for a wax job. (Regan provided hearses for the funeral homes in town.) We opened the back of the hearse, drove the vehicle in Connor’s garage and then put two boots, toes up in the rear so they were visible to occupants of cars driving by. You can imagine the double takes given by passing motorists!
Another time, Bud Miller was cleaning out his garage. He emptied all its contents onto his front lawn. He had to leave home for a while so we all got together and made a large ‘for sale’ sign and placed it right in the middle of his belongings. When Bud returned home, he found several people carefully looking through the merchandise.
The Hale family was a victim of a practical joke. We had a huge pet rabbit in a cage in our back yard. One day I came out and found the rabbit (we called ‘Thumper’) gone and in its place were two small rabbits. Our whole family was beside itself trying to find out what happened. We never did find out for sure who the culprit was although we had our suspicions. Our rabbit mysteriously re-appeared the next night.
I’ll always remember Virgil Schroeder’s old DeSoto that kept the neighborhood mosquito free every time he started it. The blue smoke encased the entire neighborhood.
Our neighbors on 13th St. had much in common and we became a happy family. We supported each other in good times and in bad. I miss the good times!
Another family
I considered all of the folks that made up the 300 block of North Cedar businesses as my ‘second family’. They were the ones I spent the most time with in my early days in radio, when our studios were located where Kristi’s is now. They were actually three restaurants in that block including the Vera and Walt Meixner’s Rolling Star Cafe, Selvik’s Café and Ev’s Kitchen. I patronized them all. Selvik’s Café, operated by Dick and Ruth Selvik, held down the location in the middle of the block and along with Ev’s Kitchen, operated by Chuck and Ev Green located on the north end of the block were the ‘watering holes’ for mid-morning and mid-afternoon coffee.
Familiar faces greeted all who came through the doors at Selvik’s. Grandma Selvik was the pie baker at the restaurant. She lived in an apartment upstairs over the café and was one of the first ones on duty every morning. She also made the trademark colorful donuts that were ready for customers each morning. Dick and Ruth Selvik also lived in an apartment above the café. The Selvik sons, Rick, Dean and Tim, were too young to help in the café’s operation but were continually seen around the premises. In fact Rick one time told me that the playground for him and his brothers was the alley to the south of the café which separated them from Owatonna Savings and Loan. Remember Elsie McCormik? I remember Dick telling me, “Elsie is the jack of all trades. She cooked, waited on tables and washed dishes. She was a trademark to the restaurant.” Other familiar faces at Selvik’s included waitresses Madeline Minter and Leora Grunklee. Roy Jensen was the chef at Selvik’s for seven years before becoming the head chef at the Elk’s Club.
Familiar faces made the trip to Selvik’s on a daily basis. Dick once told me, “I can distinctly remember Frank Gorman. At one time we counted 17 Gorman coffee breaks in one day! I always told Frank’s wife, Bev that SHE was the operator of the cleaning business, Frank was the public relations man. Back in those days, coffee was a nickel a cup. Dick told me, “You’d be surprised at how many people we lost when we raised the cost of a cup of coffee to a dime. Some of them we never saw again!”
Ev’s Kitchen
As I mentioned, Ev’s Kitchen restaurant was located at the corner of Cedar and Rose. It is still located there today under the name ‘The Kitchen’ operated by Linda Escobedo. Later, the Green’s daughter, Mary Krippner, took over ownership. When one entered Ev’s Kitchen, you would commonly see Ev Green sitting on a corner stool, smoking a cigarette while overseeing the operation. “Hello dear” she would say as one passed through the door. Lots of business folks from the north end of the block patronized Ev’s including Ray Johnson of Johnson’s Phillips 66 across the street, Merle Gasner and Eddie McCarthy of the plumbing store next door, Lloyd Guthier, Don Bruzek and crew from the Owatonna Agency across the street and the folks from Steele-Waseca Co-Op Electric including Don Larson, Howard McKee, Curt Bullard and Maggie Frost. Later, Chuck and Ev’s daughter, The 300 block of North Cedar family also consisted of The Rolling Star Café (Cedar and Pearl), George Olson (Olson Floor Covering), George Dawes (Dawes Our Own Hardware), Frank Gorman (Gorman Cleaners), Ross Robinson (Robinson Paint and Glass), Bill and George Ringhofer (Ringhofer Meats), Asa Carpenter and Ruth Thurnau (Owatonna Savings and Loan), Don and Mary Jane Reigel (Photo News), Bill Klemmer, Irving Nass and Ralph Nass (George A. Klemmer and Son). Owatonna Tool had an office for a time in the 300 block of North Cedar which included Bob Barnard, Reub and Ave Kaplan, Butch Hertz and later Bob Schuster who eventually owned Jerrys Supper Club. County Attorney Doug Ruth officed in that block for a time along with attorney Casey Christian. Ben Thurnau housed his Deputy Registrar’s office in that block. Yes, the business owners in the 300 block of North Cedar was truly a second family in my life!
Chuck Wiley passes
I received word from friend Scot Davis that Chuck Wiley, former OHS wrestler and baseball player died after fighting a bout with cancer. He was a pitcher for the OHS State Championship team back in 1988. He was a fine wrestler for Owatonna High School as well.
OHS commencement tomorrow
An outdoor commencement for the OHS Class of 2020 will be held tomorrow afternoon in the Federated parking lot on South Cedar. The ceremonies will be broadcast live on KRFO AM, 1390 and KOWZ FM and on Owatonna Live. NOTE: THERE WILL BE NO PARKING FOR ONLOOKERS AT THE GRADUATION SITE. Student speakers for this year’s class include Joseph Bruggemeier, Elise Sande and Hamdia Idow. School board members Mark Sebring and Christina Ingvaldson will also participate.
OHS Class of ’70
postpones reunion
The OHS Class of 1970 has reluctantly decided to postpone the 50th class reunion until next year at the earliest due to the COVID 19. Class members will be contacted again when future plans are made by the reunion committee.
A punch in the gut!
Weeks ago, I personally was convinced that the Steele County Free Fair would be unable to be held this year due to the COVID 19 virus. Fair board members waited until the last minute to make the decision to cancel and when the State Fair canceled, that was the last nail in the coffin. After being a part of the fair as the publicity and advertising director for close to 30 years, the cancellation of the fair was truly a ‘punch in the gut’ for me. I can tell you, from working in the fair office for all that time, that the undoing of what has already been done will be a huge endeavor! Notifying vendors, those planning to display in the Four Seasons, the carnival, the grandstand and beer garden entertainers and the entertainers from the outdoor stages will take weeks. Wayne Steele, who took my place as outdoor entertainment director said that he is contacting every entertainer he booked for this year, but also hopefully confirmed their appearance for next year. The financial figures will affect many including the fair itself. Newspaper and broadcast media relied on the fair for one of their highlighted sources of advertising revenue for the year. As of this writing no plan has been announced for 4-H and livestock exhibitors who normally would be vying for an appearance at the state fair. It’s a tragic scene for our community who anticipated fair week for family gatherings, class reunions and daily live entertainment. All in all, the cancellation of the fair brings to a close what appears to be a rather boring summer with limited public activities. We’ll all survive, but summer and early fall won’t be what we all looked forward to.
Chamber downtown Thursdays axed
The ‘Downtown Thursday’ events, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce have been canceled for this year. Two events were scheduled, one in July and one in Early August. The annual Litomysl Summer Festival scheduled for late July has been canceled.
Announcement from SCHS
The Steele County Historical Society announces that the County Junction Gift Shop and lobby at the History Center is now open to the public. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Joke of the week
A man and his wife walked into a dentist’s office. The man said to the dentist, “Doc, I’m in one heck of a hurry. I have two buddies sitting out in my car waiting to play golf so forget about the anesthetic. I don’t have time for the gums to get numb. Just pull the tooth and be done with it. We have a 10 a.m. tee time at the best course in town and it’s 9:30 already. I don’t have time to wait for the anesthetic to work.” The dentist thought, “My goodness, this is surely a very brave man asking to have his tooth pulled without the use of anesthetic to kill the pain.” So, the dentist asks, “Which tooth is it sir?” The man turned to his wife and said, “Open your mouth, honey, and show him.”