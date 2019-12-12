Exchange Club of Owatonna announces November students of the month

OWATONNA — The Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed October Students of the Month Camryn Miller and Tatum Walkingstick as November Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership.
Camryn is the daughter of Scott and Angela Miller. She is a senior at OHS and a PSEO student at Riverland Community College. She is a member of the National Honors Society and SHOC where she has been elected an officer for the last two years and is also a youth representative in the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition and a MN model. Outside of school she enjoys the outdoors, baking and hanging out with friends. Next year she plans to attend Winona State University where she will study Elementary Education and Special Education.
Tatum is the daughter of April and Todd Walkingstick. She is a senior at OHS. She plays soccer and lacrosse and also participates in NHS. She has taught Sunday School for the past three years and coaches a Park and Rec soccer team in the spring. She is planning on majoring in biology and minoring in Spanish in college.