I had a conversation come up at church about immigration and all the political wrangling around this big issue. I had a parishioner ask me for Biblical references on the topic and I was amazed at the amount of references to migration in the Bible. I believe that this column should try to stay fairly politically neutral and I know that in mentioning this issue it may cross that line, but the person who asked for this information was thankful to know it even though we are probably on opposite sides of the issue politically. So, in the spirit of wanting everyone to take a look for themselves to see what the Bible says about migration and immigration, I thought I would give a little insight and maybe encourage a few people to pick up their Bibles!
It seems that migration is one of the main themes of the Bible starting early in the tower of Babel story in Genesis 11:2, where it says, “the people of the earth migrated East.” This theme continues right on to Genesis 12, where God tells Abraham and Sarah (or Abram and Sarai at the time) to leave their country in Mesopotamia and emigrate to settle in a new land. They settle in Egypt for a time and then they move on to the land of Canaan to live. Abraham’s son Ishmael migrates to Paran and lives there in Genesis 21. Isaac leaves for the country of Aram to find a wife in Gen. 24. Jacob goes back to Mesopotamia and lives with his uncle for many years in Gen. 28. Joseph brings his whole family and nation to Egypt in Gen. 50. Moses leaves Egypt in Exodus 3 and lives in Midian where he finds his wife Zipporah. And we all know the great migration of the Israelites though the wilderness into the land of Canaan.
The theme of treating well a sojourner or alien or migrant person is so strong that it becomes the Law of Hospitality as a biblical theme. The verse, “You shall not wrong a sojourner or oppress him, for you were sojourners in the land of Egypt,” appears in Exodus 12:49, 22:21 & 23:9, in Leviticus 24:22 & 25:35, in Numbers 9:14, in Deuteronomy 10:19, in Job 31:32, in Psalm 146:9, in Ezekiel 47:22-23, and is acted out in the stories of Ruth and Esther. This theme on the law of hospitality is clearly one of the main themes of the Old Testament and is acted out in story after story including the invitation by Abraham in Genesis 18 which sets a model for welcome.
This theme continues into the New Testament, where Jesus himself is a migrant with his family when they are on the run from Herod in Matthew 2:13 where they flee to Egypt and live. Paul’s evangelism journeys are basically years worth of moving and living for a time and then moving again. Migration is the method of spreading the Gospel. The disciples find themselves as aliens and sojourners in many lands which becomes the means for others to hear the Good News. When you read the Bible through the lens of migration, you may be blown away to see that it seems to be one of God’s favorite tools of how to work in the world. Take a look and see for yourself. Happy Bible study!