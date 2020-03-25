MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct aerial mapping of several locations in south central Minnesota this spring. The mapping will create a record of existing infrastructure and landscape along, and adjacent to, MnDOT right of way for transportation planning and operations. This work must be conducted after the snow has melted and before the trees leaf out.
Work will take place beginning in late March through mid-April; weather permitting, in the following locations:
• Highway 60/15 — County Road 103 to Madelia
• Highway 30 — Highway 15 to Amboy
• Highway 13 — Waseca to Waterville
MnDOT crews will paint large white “X” targets on paved surfaces and place plastic or fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces. A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of these targets and provides that information to the aerial photography company. The targets are temporary and will be removed when the photography is completed.
Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
Landowners selected for this survey will receive a letter from the local MnDOT office with detailed information about the targets. MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed. If a target must be moved, please contact MnDOT District 7 survey staff at 507-304-6176 or by email at chris.babcock@state.mn.us