Do you remember being told to sit up straight at school by a teacher or getting that command from your mom? After sitting upright or standing straight for a few minutes you returned to a bit of a relaxed slouch. Now that you are older, you might have experienced firsthand some aches and pains from poor posture and how it’s even harder now to make that change for the better.
This quick list of benefits might help motivate you to make some minor changes that can make a big difference in how you feel today.
There is a natural resting position that is best for the even distribution of gravity throughout your body. When joints have even weight applied to them, they are less likely to wear out.
Muscles that aren’t strained from being elongated or tight from being in a shortened position are less likely to get injured as well. When the head is resting on top of the spine all the way down to the hips, which are built to handle the weight of the upper body, and all the way down to the legs, there is a chain that shares the weight and movement with each section doing its job. It also conserves energy since the body isn’t having to overcome the added stress of poor posture whilst working and playing.
Good posture increases your ability to breathe easy. Think of airflow through a smashed or strained chest and or abdomen. In that position the diaphragm has a harder time with its daily rhythms. Let’s check in with you right now. Straighten your chest just a bit and take in a full breath. Let it out. Do that a few times and notice how you needed to shift your posture in order to do that. It’s something to think about throughout the day.
Good posture also increases your circulation and digestion. If your body is aligned and moving well, there is a direct connection with good blood flow. This is extremely important for a healthy lifestyle. For example, muscle tension in your abdomen or lower body can often be connected to problems such as constipation. If your muscles are tight in one spot, they can become over-stretched in another to compensate, leading to more problems from an imbalance.
Posture has a direct connection with our frame of mind. It can be a mirror to how you are feeling and thinking of your environment and the world around you. Good posture will affect how others treat you as well. Proper posture can display a confident presence with your body, making the best impression and creating a positive feedback loop.
If you are struggling with your posture or think you could benefit from advice, exercises, and restorative therapy to get you back on track, give us a call. Physical therapists are trained in getting to the source of your pain and applying tried-and-true restorative and conservative interventions and advice to improve your posture.