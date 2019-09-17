OWATONNA — The Hugo Matejcek Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3723 Beatrice Natzel Americanism Scholarship application forms are available at area high schools or the Owatonna VFW Post Home, 135 Oakdale St. The $500 annual scholarship is in memorial to Beatrice Natzel in honor of her many years of dedication and service as the Americanism Chairman at the local, district, state and national levels. The scholarship is open to all 2020 graduating seniors who have participated in the VFW Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Competition or the VFW Young American Patriotic Art Contest during grades 9 to 12.
The Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Scholarship Competition information is available at the schools or you may go online at VFW.org/community/youth-and-education/youth scholarship/. Deadline for the Voice of Democracy is Oct. 31, 2019. The Young American Patriotic Art Scholarship Contest information will be available in 2020 with a local deadline of March 31.