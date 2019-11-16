My oldest child was born on Veterans Day over thirty years ago. I have to admit, I didn’t pay much attention to the holiday. But with the build up of birthday hype and the attention given to the calendar, I’ve remembered it every year since, just like I did this past week.
In some ways, we tend to confuse it with the thought and feel of Memorial Day.
While it is always good to think with gratitude on those who have paid the ultimate price and to memorialize their sacrifice, Veterans Day is really more about those who are living among us who have served or are currently serving our country in one of the military branches.
In order to be the “Land of the Free” we must be the “Home of the Brave.” Our military is still a volunteer force. Each person who willingly enlists is brave.
I have such a high degree of respect for anyone who realizes the potential harm and danger of military service and yet pledges his or her allegiance to defend the ideals, and rights, and every citizen of this land from all threats of harm.
As an ordinary civilian citizen of the United States of America, I take pride in my country.
I celebrate it as the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave” and believe that every one of us must not just sing about it before sporting events. We need to value our freedom, take our part in maintaining, and guarding it in daily life. Freedom like we have in our country is amazingly costly. That’s why we must also be brave. Duty calls the civilian to face each day with care and respect for our neighbor. It calls us to defend, speak well of one another, and honor the life, liberty, and happiness they are pursuing.
In church this past Sunday, the message I hoped would sink in is that the local congregation is, itself, the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave!” We have a freedom, bought with sacrifice, that is deeper in the soul and established in eternity.
God’s grace has lavished us with forgiveness and healing for the brokenness in our world and in our lives.
His love for us has been the source of love, peace, and blessing that is meant to be shared with our neighbor.
When the people of God embrace the freedom taught in the Bible, it calls us to the courageous role of making a difference in the world around us. The free must also be brave! Paul wrote to Timothy, “Join with me in suffering, like a good soldier of Christ Jesus…pleasing the commanding officer.” (2 Timothy 2:3-4)
The most pleasing thing to God is first and foremost our faith and trust in him. With the loyal desire to serve our commanding officer, we take to the mission of spreading his grace, love, and freedom to those around us. It’s not a task for the timid. “Love your neighbor.” (Matthew 22:39)