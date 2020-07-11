Throughout my years of working in the church, there is one question that is asked of me most often: “Who is God?” Quite often, I am caught off guard with the question. I wonder why they are asking me. I am only human and, to be honest, I ask myself this same question, as well as the question, “Where is God?” For many, including me, answering these seemingly simple questions can be surprisingly complex especially during these uncertain times.
When confronted with questions like these, I take time to pause and think. Then, I open the Bible. Scripture offers many insights to describe God’s character. God as Shepherd. God as Father. God as Light. God as Rock. Then, Exodus 3:14 says, “I AM WHO I AM.” In the form of a burning bush, when pressed by Moses for a name, God responds with “I AM WHO I AM.”
As a child, I had the idea that God was seated on a throne, in Heaven, surrounded by angels with harps, who floated around in the sky forever and always. And, that same God would also swoop down to take out all my enemies, as well as send ‘manna’ for people who were hungry.
However, today, as an adult, living in a pandemic and unrest in the world, I want God to come down and immediately end the suffering. While I wait, I continue to question, “Who is God?” and “Where is God?”
As I pray and press God for answers, I am reminded of God’s simple, but powerful response to Moses, when he pressed God for an answer, “I AM WHO I AM.”
I have never encountered a burning bush, yet I have seen God’s handiwork in the snow-capped mountains, the rolling corn fields, the quiet forest, and the very busy bees. From seeing those, I am reminded that God created everything in the world and God is here with us, as He always has been, forever and always.
God is with us because God is love and loves us beyond our comprehension. 1 John 4:16 says, “So we have known and believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and those who abide in love abide in God, and God abides in them.”
God answers us through the love that He unconditionally has for us. We are going to get through these uncertain days by resting in the assurance that God’s love for us, and our love for others, will change the world.