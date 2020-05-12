The Owatonna Public Library (OPL) building remains closed until further notice. OPL has begun offering no-contact pickup for library materials on a limited basis. OPL staff were originally making appointments for pickup times. Effective immediately, staff will call customers when their requests have arrived and pickups will be openly available (no appointments) on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays from Noon-4 p.m.
How No-Contact Library Materials Pickup works:
1. Place requests online (www.owatonna.info) via the Library Catalog, or call and leave a voicemail message at 507-444-2460.
2. OPL staff will call to notify customers when their requests are ready for pickup. Customers can stop by any time on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between noon–4 p.m. and must pick up their materials within seven days of receiving a phone call.
3. Park a vehicle (or bike) and come to the Broadway entrance of OPL. Do Not Open the Door. OPL staff will use the automatic door opener to meet one person at a time at the door. Tell us a name, and we will place the bag of requests on a table for pick up.
For everyone's health and safety, please wear a face mask during pickup.
Outside Book Drop
The outside book drop has also re-opened. Return items only in the book drop; staff will not accept returns at the door. Library staff will quarantine returned materials for at least 24 hours before processing them. Due dates are extended until further notice and no fines will accrue while the building is closed.
Online Library Programming
Online Storytimes With Darla will continue via Facebook Live on the OPL Children’s Services Facebook page through May 21. Tune in at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Viewers can also join Darla as she reads the final chapters of the current One Book One Minnesota title "Because of Winn-Dixie" by Kate DiCamillo, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14.
Online Library Materials
OPL provides dozens of online resources available to Steele County Residents with a library card, including eBooks and eAudiobooks through the Libby and Hoopla apps, music, TV shows, and movies through Hoopla, music downloads and streaming with Freegal, and a wide range of databases and directories including Value Line, Consumer Reports, HeritageQuest, and many more.
Get a Library Card
Steele County residents can register for access to Online Library Materials by filling out the form on the OPL website (www.owatonna.info). Library staff will set up a new library account and send a card number via email. The physical library card will be available to pick up when the library reopens.
Summer Reading Program
OPL librarians are working out details for a No-Contact Summer Reading Program.