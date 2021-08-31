The Steele County Historical Society will hold "Hunting for Your House" 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna.
The program, presented by Nancy Vaillancourt, instructs visitors on how to locate the history of their home as well as previous owners, changes in the neighborhood and alterations to the home. Vaillancourt has many years of experience researching homes for the walking tour of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce.
The event is free to members, $5 for non-members. Historical Society memberships will be available to purchase. The exhibit hall will be open after the presentation until 4 p.m.
Call 507-451-1420 with any questions.