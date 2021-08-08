With the NFL season coming in the summer, everyone is excited to watch these elite athletes compete for the win with hard hitting action. While hard hits are common to see in football games nowadays, rules for what hits and how hard you can hit someone have changed a lot in recent years. This is due to an increased concern for the overall health of the players, especially regarding concussions.
The science about concussions in sports has improved in a lot of ways recently, but the latest news stories have been related to a disease called CTE. While the term can be scary, the outlets never seem to fully explain what it is. CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is used to describe reduced brain weight and persistent inflammation of the brain due to repeated hits to the head. Symptoms of CTE commonly include memory impairment, difficulties with concentration and attention, depression, hopelessness, and out of control mood changes.
While everyone will have a cognitive decline with aging, CTE is believed to accelerate this process leading to larger declines over time. While seeing the stories can be scary on the television, the research is still young, and should not be seen as the death sentence it may seem like in the news.
Most research on athletes with this disease were from families that knew they had multiple hits to the head, and CTE has been found in brains with no history of trauma to the head. Concussions have been seen to be more common in athletes with mental health issues such as depression, and the only way to truly diagnose CTE is with an autopsy. Even though this is true, athletes out there should not see this disease as the end of the road.
Research has shown that almost half of CTE cases end up being another neurological condition. Unfortunately, 52% of NFL players report having to resort to opioid use to reduce symptoms, and the risk of suicide has been seen to be higher in those who have suffered a concussion, as depression is seen to be higher in athletes that have a loss of identity after retiring from their sport.
While this is true, research has also shown that former NHL and NFL athletes did not have an increased risk of developing dementia. Even though the science is still early, there are precautions that can be put into place in our society to reduce the risk of this condition becoming a larger issue. Reducing the risk of concussions early in life with flag football rather then contact football in those under 14 have been shown to reduce cognitive decline. Proper management of concussions through tests and safe return to play can also help reduce the risk of repetitive concussions.
While this condition can sound scary while watching football, taking precautions earlier in life can help reduce the risk of issues later in life and benefit overall mental health. Sports are meant to be a fun activity, so the prevention of injuries can help reduce the inherent risks of playing the sports you love.