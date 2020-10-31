Parks and Recreation would like to thank all of those who participated in the Park Passport Program this Fall. Fall is a great time to get out and enjoy the parks, trails and color changing leaves. We had over 75 passports turned in this year! We are very pleased with the number of people who took advantage of this great program.
We would like to thank all of the sponsors who helped make our Halloween Spooklacular a success last weekend. Tri M Graphics, Cole’s Electric, Turtle Creek Nursery and Landscaping, Harland’s Tire, Premier Bank, Johnson Doerhoefer and Miner PA, Timberdale Trace, Klecker’s Kreations, Sterling Pharmacy, Trinity Nursery School, Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, Fleet Farm, Travel Leaders, Famers/Beth Hortop Agency, Arbys, Ecumen Hospice, Climate by Design International, Steele County United Way, True Wealth Advisors, Souba’s Greenhouse, and Knights of Columbus Owatonna. The four hundred people who were able to participate in the event were able to enjoy a petting zoo, hay ride, scavenger hunt and treats.
Virtual Costume Contest
Even though we can’t all come together for a large event, we want to see your Halloween costumes! Post a picture of your ghost or goblin in their Halloween costume on our Facebook page or email it to: parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us by Monday, Nov. 2. The costumes will go to a vote on our Facebook page and the top two will receive an electric scooter! Prizes sponsored by Harland’s Tire and Auto Center.
Owatonna Business Partnership Downtown Trick or Treating
Downtown Owatonna businesses are offering Trick or Treating on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trick or treating will take place outside the businesses. Visit the OBP Facebook page for more information.
Youth Basketball, Kindergarten-2nd grade
This non-competitive program focuses on developing social skills, sportsmanship, teamwork, and motor skills in a safe environment. Registration will be Nov. 19 — Dec. 1. Cost is $47 or $57 after Dec. 1 and includes a t-shirt and basketball that you get to keep. The program will take place at McKinley School with tentative dates of Dec. 12 and 19, Jan. 16 and 30, and Feb. 13 and 20 at various times. Parents will not be allowed in the facility to watch practices. You must drop off and pick up on time. This program is only open to students in the ISD 761 school district.
Learn to Skate Hockey/U6 Hockey/U8 Hockey
Due to COVID restrictions there will be limits on number of participants this year, so register early! Registration will be Nov. 19-Dec. 16 or until the session is full. A $10 late fee will be added to all registrations made after Dec. 16. Maximum number of participants for Learn to Skate is 30 per time slot (total of 2 time slots). U6 and U8 the maximum is 44 per group. Join us for a fun-filled winter while learning to skate and developing basic hockey skills. The program is divided into three levels: Learn to Skate, U6 and U8 (Mites). “Learn to Skate” is for first time skaters regardless of age. U6 is for players born between June 1, 2013 and May 31, 2015 that already have basic skating skills. U8 (Mites) is for players born between June 6, 2011 and May 31, 2013 that have basic skating skills. The U8 (Mites) level will feature an in-house league with 6 to 8 teams. Players will be divided into equally balanced teams. All games will be played on half-ice. Full equipment is required. We also welcome youth who were born before June 1, 2011 to join us if they are new to skating or ice hockey so they can give it a try. This is Owatonna’s starter program that players progress through before becoming active in Owatonna Youth Hockey Association traveling hockey. A helmet is required for everyone on the ice. An entire bag of protective equipment is available for rent through the Owatonna Youth Hockey Association rental program for $30 per year. Skates can be leased at Straight River Sports for an entire season for a reasonable cost. This will take place at the Four Seasons Centre with session 2 running Jan. 2-first week of March. Schedule and safety plan are posted on the Owatonna Park and Recreation website at www.ci.owatonna.mn.us. Cost to participate is $75. Program supervisor is Tony Schwichtenberg and if you have questions he can be reached at tony.schwichtenberg@gmail.com
Adult Volleyball
Due to the current situation and not being able to use school district indoor facilities, the Adult Volleyball Season is on hold. We hope to be able to have a season in the near future and will communicate it at that time.
Owatonna Dogs’ Got Talent!
Does your dog have a special talent? Submit a short video on the Owatonna Dog Park Facebook Page, or e-mail to MaryJo.Knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us A Facebook poll will determine the winner. Prizes sponsored by Farmer’s Feed and Pet Supply. The deadline has been extended to Friday, Nov. 6.
Manthey Park
Construction started at Manthey Park. The current playground is being removed and reinstalled at Morehouse Park and we will be installing a new inclusive playground and Miracle field, along with an additional restroom building and all current amenities will be handicap accessible. For more information about the project go to the website at www.weallplayowatonna.com
Scholarship Fund
Due to Corky’s Earlybird softball tournament being canceled we will not be getting the usual $5,000+ donation to our scholarship fund. We would like to continue to offer programs at a discounted rate for those who qualify but we need more donations. If you are willing to make a donation to the Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund, you can mail in a donation to 540 West Hills Circle or make a donation over the phone with a Visa or Mastercard by calling 444-4321. Any dollar amount helps and makes a difference in the life of a child.