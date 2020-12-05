The turkeys have had their day and now it’s time for the chickens to take their place. Just about everyone likes fried chicken, but frying chicken is usually a bit of a mess. This recipe will make it easy and tastes just as good as if it were dunked in fats.
Pieces of chicken (about 2-3 pieces per diner)
Vegetable oil
Lemon pepper seasoning
Clean, rinse and pat dry the chicken, then trim the chicken of any excess fat and skin.
In a large bowl, add enough oil to coat the pieces and toss them in.
Place the chicken pieces on a baking rack and sprinkle them with the lemon pepper. Place the rack in the oven at 350 degrees. After about 25 minutes, turn the pieces over and continue to cook until crisp and lightly browned.
This chicken is good served either hot or cold. Cut the pieces to about the same thickness before cooking.