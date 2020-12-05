The turkeys have had their day and now it’s time for the chickens to take their place. Just about everyone likes fried chicken, but frying chicken is usually a bit of a mess. This recipe will make it easy and tastes just as good as if it were dunked in fats.

Pieces of chicken (about 2-3 pieces per diner)

Vegetable oil

Lemon pepper seasoning

Clean, rinse and pat dry the chicken, then trim the chicken of any excess fat and skin.

In a large bowl, add enough oil to coat the pieces and toss them in.

Place the chicken pieces on a baking rack and sprinkle them with the lemon pepper. Place the rack in the oven at 350 degrees. After about 25 minutes, turn the pieces over and continue to cook until crisp and lightly browned.

This chicken is good served either hot or cold. Cut the pieces to about the same thickness before cooking.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments