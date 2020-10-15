The Steele County Historical Society announces its annual meeting to be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, in the upper room of Torey’s Restaurant, Owatonna. This new location allows ample space for social distancing; masks will be required except while eating. Monday, Nov. 9 is the deadline for dinner reservation at $20 per person.
Dinner menu choices include entree’ of either wild rice stuffed chicken, or smoked pork chop, accompanied with salad, potato, vegetable , and light dessert. Guests must specify choice of entrée when registering.
The program will include the annual report, introduction of the new Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen, volunteer awards, and election of five SCHS board members.
If you have any further questions, please contact SCHS at 507-451-1420.