Turtle Creek Nursery is pleased to announce that it will be supporting the Owatonna Foundation again this Christmas season. For each Christmas tree sold, $3 will be donated to the Owatonna Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to Turtle Creek Nursery for sponsoring this promotion that benefits the Owatonna Foundation. This donation will go far in continuing our mission of improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation, and education.” said Foundation President, Tom Dufresne. The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 63rd year of serving the Owatonna community, has provided almost $13 million dollars in capital grants and scholarships in Owatonna.
“We are excited to be doing this promotion to benefit the Owatonna Foundation. They have truly touched the lives of everyone that lives in Owatonna by financially supporting the many projects they have been involved with. As a business owner and resident, we value these amenities that make our community a wonderful place to live and work.” said Turtle Creek Nursery owner, Eric Cornell.
Turtle Creek Nursery is locally owned and operated. You will find a large selection of annuals, hanging baskets, tropicals, perennials, trees, shrubs, evergreens, and water plants. Their product lines include fairy garden accessories, garden decor, weed & pest control, fertilizers, soil amendments, water plants/products, landscape supplies and a beautiful selection of pottery and statuary. Be sure to visit Turtle Creek Nursery during this Christmas season for wreaths, Christmas trees, poinsettias, and decorations. Remember $3 of every tree purchased goes to a great cause that benefits the community of Owatonna. Get a Christmas tree and make a donation at the same time. It is a win-win! Both Turtle Creek and the Owatonna Foundation thank you for keeping it local this Holiday Season.
For more information about the Owatonna Foundation or to donate, please visit our website at www.owatonnafoundation.org and check out our Facebook page or call Angela Gonzales at our office at 455-2995.