Steele County Highway 12 east of Medford will be closed for construction beginning Monday.
The project will be done in phases and is expected to take about a month, according to the county.
The first phase will close the highway from County Highway 1 to County Highway 13 beginning Monday, June 28. This segment is expected to be closed for one day and a detour will be posted.
The second phase will close the highway from County Highway 13 to County Highway 8 beginning Tuesday, June 29. This segment is expected to be closed for several weeks and a detour will be posted.
Crews will be replacing culverts and completing other drainage improvements. Once culvert work is completed, the highway will be reopened to traffic but construction will proceed with lane closures and flaggers, according to the county.