ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol are seeking public feedback on plans to improve the state’s commercial truck weight enforcement facilities beginning in 2020. The draft 10-year Minnesota Weight Enforcement Investment Plan projects a 10 percent increase in commercial truck traffic on Minnesota highways by 2028.
The plan also identifies statewide projects to protect public investment in highway infrastructure and ensures public safety related to commercial vehicle operations.
No vehicle regulations or laws are proposed to be changed as part of the plan.
“This plan identifies improvements to buildings, equipment and technology to meet Minnesota’s growing need for fast, efficient commercial truck inspections,” said Julie Whitcher, MnDOT weigh station program manager. “Those improvements will help MnDOT and the State Patrol meet the state’s goals of keeping Minnesota motorists safe, while protecting our road and bridge investments from potential damage by overweight loads.”
To get more information and comment on the plan:
• Attend an open house hosted by MnDOT and Minnesota State Patrol on Monday, Jan. 6 at the MnDOT Central Office from noon to 2 p.m.: 395 John Ireland Blvd, St. Paul. Presentations are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Informational materials will be available, and representatives from MnDOT and Minnesota State Patrol will be on hand to answer questions.
• Visit the Minnesota Weight Enforcement Investment Plan website at mndot.gov/ofrw/weightplan. The website includes an electronic copy of the draft plan, a video presentation, contacts to submit comments by Jan. 24 and other information.
• View an interactive presentation on the plan as well as the statewide importance of truck safety. Submit Comments by Jan. 24.
• FreightPlans.DOT@state.mn.us or to Julie Whitcher, Office of Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations, MS 470, 395 John Ireland Blvd., St. Paul, MN, 55155.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance.